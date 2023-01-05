Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Send non-gadget tips to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. Below: An Irish regulator fines Meta, and a leak of Twitter data could pose a regulatory challenge for the company.

What Silicon Valley can expect from the 118th Congress

With the 118th Congress (somewhat) kicking off this week, Silicon Valley leaders are poised to face a resurgence of Republican “censorship” investigations and mounting pressure over children’s safety issues from both parties, but there are dim prospects for several major legislative items.

Here’s our breakdown of what to expect on tech over the next two years on Capitol Hill:

House GOP pledges ‘censorship’ probes

With Republicans taking over the House, several congressional committees have signaled plans to investigate claims of “censorship” by social media companies like Facebook and Twitter, which tech mogul Elon Musk recently reignited with his release of the “Twitter Files.”

Republican Jim Jordan (Ohio), who is expected to chair the House Judiciary Committee, has floated creating a subcommittee to investigate allegations of bias by Silicon Valley companies and demanded that they turn over communications with the Biden administration over content.

Republican James Comer (Ky.), who is likely to chair the House Oversight Committee, told Fox News in December that he plans to haul in former Twitter employees involved in initially limiting the reach of a controversial New York Post article about President Biden’s son.

Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Wash.), set to chair the House Energy and Commerce Committee, has also taken aim at claims of “bias” in Silicon Valley and pledged to probe them.

Biden officials, tech enforcers under the microscope

House GOP probes into “censorship” allegations are also poised to target officials in the Biden administration, which Republicans have accused of trying to stifle speech by pressuring Silicon Valley companies. That could lead to standoffs over testimony and document demands.

Republicans will also be in a stronger position to scrutinize the work of key Biden tech enforcers like Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan and Justice Department antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter, who they have accused of pursuing “radical” regulatory agendas.

Another major oversight target for Democrats and Republicans alike will be the Biden administration’s rollout of billions in federal broadband subsidies, which is kicking into high gear within the Commerce Department as states gain more access to the funds.

TikTok in the hot seat

While TikTok has long faced pressure from both parties over concerns it may pose a security risk, it may emerge as an even bigger target with Republicans retaking the lower chamber.

In recent weeks, Republicans have led campaigns at the state and federal level to ban the use of the app on government devices, which the company has pushed back on as misguided.

McMorris Rodgers, whose panel has primary jurisdiction over data privacy, told Fox Business last month that they “will have TikTok in front of the Energy and Commerce Committee.” She added, “We will have hearings and we will make sure that they are held accountable.”

A focus on children’s safety

Leaders on the commerce committees in both the House and Senate have signaled they plan to continue to dig into how tech platforms and services may pose harm to children and teens, which could create room for legislative action.

Senate lawmakers have already advanced proposals requiring tech companies to vet their products for potential risks to younger users, and House Republican leaders have floated a series of proposals aimed at giving parents more recourse to hold companies accountable. But to date, House and Senate leaders have yet to reach consensus on a path forward.

An impasse on data privacy

When it comes to data privacy, lawmakers are entering the 118th Congress facing many of the same hurdles as they have in years past: disagreements over policies and priorities.

While lawmakers made significant gains toward reaching bipartisan agreement on a so-called comprehensive data privacy bill last Congress, including by passing a proposal out of committee for the first time, major divisions remain over what their next steps should be.

Senate lawmakers have pushed for action on children’s privacy and online safety legislation amid disagreements between House and Senate leaders over a comprehensive bill. It’s unclear how the two sides will bridge those divides and other policy disputes.

More FCC, FTC nomination fights

Both the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Trade Commission lack a full complement. FCC nominee Gigi Sohn has been in a prolonged limbo, so the agency has lacked the Democratic majority needed to advance key agenda items like restoring net neutrality.

With Biden renominating Sohn this week, that fight will drag on until Senate lawmakers are able to lock down the time and support needed to get her nomination over the finish line. At the FTC, Republican Noah Phillips’s recent departure teed up another nomination battle that has yet to be resolved.

Antitrust prospects fade

With Republicans taking over the House, a vast majority of the tech antitrust proposals introduced in recent years by a bipartisan group of lawmakers appear to be dead on arrival. But it remains to be seen whether antitrust advocates will be able to find common ground with Republican leaders on more targeted proposals, including around app store restrictions.

Notably, House Republicans in their agenda for the 118th Congress recommended that lawmakers, “Ensure app stores are not engaging in unfair or deceptive practices against developers without expansive anti-trust authorities for Chair Lina Khan.” They also signaled support for empowering state attorneys general “to help in the fight against Big Tech.”

Our top tabs

Irish regulator fines Meta more than $400 million

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) levied the $414 million fine against Facebook and Instagram over personal data processing for behavioral advertising, RTÉ Ireland’s Brian O'Donovan reports. The DPC investigated the companies after complaints that Facebook and Instagram, which are both owned by Meta, forced users to accept the terms of service and wouldn’t allow them to opt out of data processing associated with that.

Meta indicated that it plans to appeal. “We strongly believe our approach respects [the General Data Protection Regulation], and we're therefore disappointed by these decisions and intend to appeal both the substance of the rulings and the fines,” a Meta spokesperson told the outlet. “These decisions do not prevent targeted or personalized advertising on our platform. The decisions relate only to which legal basis Meta uses when offering certain advertising.”

Hackers leak email addresses linked to 235 million Twitter accounts

The email addresses could allow people to tie anonymous accounts to real-world people, or hackers could use the email addresses to try to reset the passwords of some accounts, Joseph Menn reports.

“The records were probably compiled in late 2021, using a flaw in Twitter’s system that allowed outsiders who already had an email address or phone number to find any account that had shared that information with Twitter. Those lookups could be automated to check an unlimited list of emails or phone numbers,” Menn writes. “Twitter said in August that it had learned of the vulnerability in January 2022 through its reward program for bug reports and that the vulnerability had been accidentally introduced in a code update seven months before that.”

The leak could add to the regulatory scrutiny that Twitter is facing. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission said in December that it was investigating a smaller breach of information on 5.4 million Twitter accounts, including phone numbers and email addresses. The Federal Trade Commission, which is investigating whether Twitter is complying with agreements to safeguard user data, declined to comment.

Tech companies plan layoffs of thousands of workers

Amazon plans to expand its previously announced layoffs by around 8,000 workers to a final tally of 18,000 workers, the Wall Street Journal’s Dana Mattioli and Jessica Toonkel report. Meanwhile, Salesforce said it plans to lay off 10 percent of its workers — around 8,000 employees — after too aggressively hiring new workers, the New York Times’s Isabella Simonetti and Kalley Huang report.

“The layoffs cast the tech industry’s slowdown into even sharper relief,” Simonetti and Huang write. “In recent months, tech giants like Amazon have slowed down hiring and cut jobs, while smaller companies like Lyft and Stripe have also announced layoffs. Many of the industry’s largest firms have reported financial results suggesting they were feeling the effects of stubbornly high inflation and rising interest rates.”

(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Mentions

Janae Washington has joined ITI as its communications director. Washington was previously the deputy communications director for former congressman Andy Levin (D-Mich.).

U.S. senators speak at the CES conference in Las Vegas at 2 p.m. local time on Friday.

Before you log off

