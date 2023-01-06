The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now House speaker vote enters 4th day as McCarthy tries to sell a deal

Key updates
The latest: McCarthy seeking to show progress, move to ‘phase two’
On our radar: Biden to award Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 people for Jan. 6
Noted: Democrats’ schadenfreude dissolves into exasperation
Republican Kevin McCarthy prepares for another round of voting on the speakership in the Capitol on Thursday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
clock iconUpdated just now

Today, Republican Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) is under considerable pressure to show progress toward achieving a majority vote as the fight over his potential speakership enters Day 4. McCarthy is trying to sell a package of concessions that he hopes will move at least some of the GOP holdouts in his direction as the House takes a 12th try at electing a speaker.

At the White House, President Biden plans to mark the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol with a presentation of awards to 12 people who made “exemplary contributions to our democracy” related to that dark day in U.S. history.

Your daily dashboard

  • Noon Eastern. The House convenes. Watch live here.
  • 12:45 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 2 p.m. Eastern: Biden marks the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Watch live here.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

Noon Eastern. The House convenes. Watch live here.
12:45 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
2 p.m. Eastern: Biden marks the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Watch live here.

1/3

End of carousel
Live contributors
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
JohnWagner
MarianaAlfaro

1/2

End of carousel
Loading...