Post Politics Now House speaker vote enters 4th day as McCarthy tries to sell a deal

Today, Republican Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) is under considerable pressure to show progress toward achieving a majority vote as the fight over his potential speakership enters Day 4. McCarthy is trying to sell a package of concessions that he hopes will move at least some of the GOP holdouts in his direction as the House takes a 12th try at electing a speaker.
At the White House, President Biden plans to mark the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol with a presentation of awards to 12 people who made “exemplary contributions to our democracy” related to that dark day in U.S. history.