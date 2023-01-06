Post Politics Now House speaker vote enters 4th day as McCarthy tries to sell a deal

Democrats are particularly worried about what will happen when Congress must lift the debt limit later this year to keep the federal government from defaulting.

“As the Ranking Member of the House Budget Committee, I am deeply concerned about any prospective deal that would jeopardize our ability to raise the debt ceiling,” Democrat Brendan Boyle (Pa.) tweeted Thursday night. “The full faith and credit of the United States must never be put at mortal risk.”

When Congress came perilously close to barreling through the debt limit in 2013, House Speaker John A. Boehner had to rely on Democratic votes to raise it. Just 87 House Republicans voted to raise it.

The fear is that McCarthy would be loath to rely on Democratic votes to raise the debt limit because the same lawmakers who’ve blocked him from becoming speaker — who have made a spending discipline a core element of their case against him — would trigger a vote to depose him. ...

“There’s this sword of Damocles over him or any other Republican speaker such that if they do something unpopular with any one of the rebels, he’s at risk losing his job,” said Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.).