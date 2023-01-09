Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's edition: With House lawmakers sworn in, the House Steering Committee will meet to decide the unresolved panel chairs, such as for the House Ways and Means Committee. Three things you need to know about the new coronavirus variant.

A new Alzheimer’s drug has been approved, but it won’t be accessible to many

The future of a new Alzheimer’s drug is unclear, even as the Food and Drug Administration granted fast-track approval to the treatment Friday afternoon.

The drug, which will be sold under the brand name Leqembi and priced at $26,500 per year, moderately slowed cognitive decline for patients with early stages of the disease. But some doctors and experts have been skeptical of the treatment, uncertain about its safety and whether it provides a substantial benefit.

The big question is just how accessible the medication will become. For now, Medicare’s coverage is pretty restrictive for this class of drugs when allowed on the market under the FDA’s accelerated approval program — a process meant to expedite the availability of drugs that help with serious conditions in need of more treatments. That could change if the federal Medicare agency reconsiders coverage of the drug, or if it gets traditional approval from the FDA, which the drugmakers are seeking.

This new dynamic comes in the shadow of intense criticism over the FDA’s decision in June 2021 to give fast-track approval to Aduhelm, a different drug developed by the same two companies, Eisai and Biogen. The debates over Alzheimer’s drugs have been particularly fraught as advocates push for treatments for a devastating disease that levies a harsh toll on patients and their loved ones.

Reshma Ramachandran, assistant professor at Yale School of Medicine:

Agree with this letter from @Public_Citizen's @CitizenHRG Founder Sid Wolfe to @DrCaliff_FDA & @FDACDERDirector urging delay of hasty approval of #lecanemab & need for AdComm in light of significant safety concerns with #Alzheimers drug including death. https://t.co/dWmucoPxie — Reshma Ramachandran (@reshmagar) January 5, 2023

The details

The accelerated approval for Leqembi was based on a mid-stage trial that showed the treatment effectively removed a sticky protein from the brain, which is considered a hallmark of the illness. More recently, a larger trial found the drug — which is given intravenously twice a month — slowed the progression of Alzheimer’s by 27 percent, our colleague Laurie McGinley reports.

The drug has gotten a mixed reception. Some neurologists and advocates have hailed the treatment, contending it extends the length of time patients are in the milder stages of the fatal disease.

But others argue the risks outweigh the benefits. There are concerns over complications, such as swelling and bleeding in the brain. Such concerns have increased after Science and Stat reported that three patients died in incidents potentially linked to the drug, though the company’s CEO says he remains “confident of the safety profile” of the drug.

Some of this debate may sound like a familiar story. The medical community was also divided over Aduhelm’s approval in 2021. Yet Leqembi is getting a warmer reception, mostly because of its statistical success in a well-run trial, Laurie notes.

The Alzheimer’s Association:

We welcome @US_FDA’s accelerated approval of lecanemab for treatment of the early stages of Alzheimer’s with confirmation of amyloid beta, and strongly renew our call for @CMSgov to cover FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments. Read our full statement:https://t.co/pa1Xiv95Cf — ALZ Impact Movement (@ALZIMPACT) January 6, 2023

The coverage dilemma

The drug will be available during or before the week of Jan. 23, the companies have said. But access won’t be widespread — at least initially.

Here’s why: In April, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services restricted coverage for Aduhelm to patients enrolled in certain clinical trials approved by the FDA or the National Institutes of Health. That decision had broad implications because it applied to other similar drugs, such as Leqembi.

Medicare chief Chiquita Brooks-LaSure put out a cautious statement Friday afternoon. CMS will “continue to expeditiously review the data on these products,” she said, and is “committed to timely access to treatments, including drugs, that improve clinically meaningful outcomes.” The agency is examining available information about Leqembi and may reconsider its coverage based on the review.

Hours later … Eisai, a Tokyo-based pharmaceutical company, announced it applied for FDA approval under the traditional pathway. Many experts believe it’ll get the greenlight, but the process could take several months.

Full approval of the drug would lead to broader Medicare coverage, however patient outcomes will likely still need to be tracked through registries or some other form. But what exactly that would look like isn’t clear — and CMS could face pressure from advocates and clinicians who want to ensure the process is easy.

“It could potentially be a much simpler, less extensive, less burdensome way of collecting data” than under how Medicare covers the drugs under fast-track approval, Sean Tunis, a former CMS official who helped set up the models for coverage with evidence, told The Health 202.

And one more thing: More patients will seemingly be able to access the treatment if it receives full approval from the FDA. But Medicare experts say they have another concern: How much the pricey drug will cost the federal health insurance program over time, which is facing future insolvency.

Politico’s Katherine Ellen Foley:

Happy Saturday morning — Eisai and Biogen have *already* asked FDA to approve Leqembi under a traditional pathway: https://t.co/6KgOSY6aBQ



This would broaden CMS coverage a little more, but it still wouldn't be universally covered https://t.co/uKvUyoHAGa — Katherine Ellen Foley (@katherineefoley) January 7, 2023

On the Hill

McCarthy clinched the gavel. Now the hard part begins.

The 118th Congress has officially kicked off.

House lawmakers took their oaths of office early Saturday morning following a historic days-long stalemate over the speakership.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) clinched the gavel with the slimmest majority, 216 votes, around 12:30 a.m. after overcoming a fierce challenge to his leadership by a group of the party’s far-right members that led him to make steep concessions — and could preview a tumultuous two years ahead for the House GOP majority.

Now, committees will be able to more formally organize and begin setting their agendas for the session. Lawmakers are expected to vote tonight on the House rules package, which includes altering the focus of the select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic.

The House Steering Committee will meet at 10 a.m. today to decide the outcomes of unresolved panel chair races, and the lawmakers seeking those slots will appear before the committee, The Early 202 reports this morning. We’re watching the three-way race to chair the powerful Ways and Means Committee, with Republicans Vern Buchanan (Fla.), Jason T. Smith (Mo.) and Adrian Smith (Neb.) vying for the slot.

Other Republican lawmakers we’re watching include Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Wash.), who will chair the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and James Comer (Ky.), who will lead the chamber's chief investigative panel.

Catch up on the speaker fight with these weekend reads from The Post:

More from McCarthy:

My father always told me: It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. And now we need to finish strong for the American people. pic.twitter.com/GoWs7cbegn — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 8, 2023

Coronavirus

Three things to know about the new coronavirus variant

Our colleagues Fenit Nirappil and Lauren Weber were out with a deep dive yesterday on XBB.1.5, a new coronavirus variant that the World Health Organization has dubbed “the most transmissible” descendant of omicron yet. Here are three things you need to know about the strain:

1. It’s spreading quickly, especially in the Northeast.

XBB.1.5 rose from barely 2 percent of U.S. cases at the start of December to more than 27 percent the first week of January. In the Northeast, where the subvariant first surged, XBB.1.5 is believed to make up over 70 percent of cases, according to estimates released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

2. It appears more transmissible, but there’s no evidence so far that it’s more virulent.

Virologists say XBB.1.5 doesn’t appear to be better at escaping antibodies than other immune-evading predecessors, but it’s better at binding to the cell and replicating. That means it can more easily become the dominant strain in a community, but it doesn’t necessarily worsen a person’s coronavirus symptoms, Fenit and Lauren note.

The variant prompted some concerns because of lab studies showing antibodies generated by vaccines struggle to block it, but experts say the shots are still effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalization.

3. Misinformation has been spreading online.

The new strain has been under the spotlight in recent days after the Wall Street Journal published an opinion piece by a member of its editorial board suggesting that repeated vaccinations are fueling the virus’s evolution and making Americans more susceptible to new variants.

In reality, the XBB strain emerged as a result of two other omicron subvariants swapping parts. “XBB did not evolve because people were vaccinated,” said Vaughn Cooper, a professor of evolutionary biology at the University of Pittsburgh. “The way it evolved, let’s be straight, is because people were infected by multiple viruses at the same time.”

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf:

It’s a new year, but misinformation/disinformation is still prevalent. After reading this editorial, I think we should talk about XBB and the COVID-19 vaccines.

Thread… 🧵 https://t.co/m91rTleSsM — Dr. Robert M. Califf (@DrCaliff_FDA) January 4, 2023

Ashish Jha, White House coronavirus response coordinator:

Good morning



Over the holidays, you may have heard about Omicron XBB.1.5



It went from 4% of sequences to 40% in just a few weeks



That’s a stunning increase



So what does it mean? Will it cause a wave of serious illness and death?



Here's what we know, don't know



🧵 — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@AshishKJha46) January 4, 2023

Daybook

On tap today: President Biden is meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on the sidelines of the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico City amid a historic number of U.S. deaths from drug overdoses, The Post’s Mary Beth Sheridan and Toluse Olorunnipa report.

The meeting comes as Biden — who made his first trip as president to the U.S. southern border yesterday — is facing bipartisan pressure to crack down on the deadly flood of fentanyl coming into the United States from Mexico.

An administration official said the White House is working closely with Mexico “to seize record levels of fentanyl” and arrest smugglers. Yet, Mexico has found few labs where the potent synthetic opioid is made, Mary and Toluse note.

U.S. officials have urged Mexico to boost its security spending, while Mexico is pressing the United States to do more to tackle the illegal export of guns that have fueled historic levels of violence among drug traffickers and other criminals.

In other health news

Susan Monarez will serve as the deputy director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health , the agency announced Friday. Monarez most recently served as ARPA-H’s acting deputy director, but she has also held leadership roles within the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services . , the agency announced Friday. Monarez most recently served as ARPA-H’s acting deputy director, but she has also held leadership roles within the White House and the

The FDA doesn’t expect AstraZeneca’s monoclonal antibody treatment Evusheld to against XBB.1.5 due to its similarities with other strains of the virus that the drug is ineffective against, the agency cautioned Friday. provide protection against XBB.1.5 due to its similarities with other strains of the virus that the drug is ineffective against, the agency cautioned Friday.

Early success in Maine’s program offering medication-assisted treatment and counseling to inmates diagnosed with opioid use disorder has caught the attention of Biden administration officials, who see it as a potential model for curbing drug overdose deaths in jails and prisons across the country, Politico’s Krista Mahr reports. has caught the attention of Biden administration officials, who see it as a potential model for curbing drug overdose deaths in jails and prisons across the country,’sreports.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Spotted in Capitol Hill pic.twitter.com/APqKNguxQI — Overheard District (@OverheardWDC) January 9, 2023

