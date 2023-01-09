Post Politics Now McCarthy faces another test with House rules package

Today, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), fresh off a contentious fight over whether he should wield the gavel, will face a test of his leadership when the chamber tries to pass the rules under which it will operate for the 118th Congress. Among the provisions: one that would make it easier for McCarthy’s detractors to start the process of removing him. McCarthy can afford to lose to only four GOP votes, and already there is grumbling from some GOP lawmakers about parts of the package.
Around the same time, President Biden plans to meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador as part of the first visit to Mexico by an American president in nine years.