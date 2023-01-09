Post Politics Now McCarthy faces another test with House rules package

Last month, El Paso’s mayor declared a state of emergency amid the increase in migrants, including dozens who slept on benches in downtown streets as temperatures dipped below freezing.

Biden announced the visit last week, adding the stop to the beginning of a presidential trip to Mexico City for the North American Leaders’ Summit, where hemispheric migration will be one of the top issues discussed.

On Sunday, Biden toured enforcement operations and spoke with border patrol agents at the city’s busiest crossing. He walked along a border fence and then met with local officials, faith leaders and aid groups at a migrant services center.