Below: China winds down its tech crackdown, and Meta’s oversight board rules on threats to Iran’s leader. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Following Jan. 6 playbook in U.S., platforms curb praise of Brazil riots Major social media platforms announced Monday that they will remove content praising or supporting the recent storming of Brazilian government buildings, mirroring actions tech companies took in response to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Thousands of backers of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s legislature, high court and presidential palace on Sunday, bashing through windows and damaging government chambers as they rioted against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s presidential victory.

The swarming of the main buildings of Brazil’s three branches of government by Bolsonaro supporters quickly drew comparisons to the rioting in 2021 on Capitol Hill by backers of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Now, it’s drawn a similar response from social networks operating in both countries, which were flooded with election denial claims during their presidential campaigns.

On Monday, Facebook parent company Meta said it had designated the rioting in Brazil as a “violating event,” meaning that the company “will remove content that supports or praises these actions,” according to a statement by spokesperson Andy Stone.

Google subsidiary YouTube also said it would crack down on content supporting or praising the attack on the Brazilian government buildings.

YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said in a statement to The Technology 202 that the company is “closely tracking the situation in Brazil,” and will be removing content that breaks its rules, “including livestreams and videos supporting or praising the attacks by inciting others to commit violent acts.”

After the U.S. insurrection in 2021, Facebook, since renamed Meta, similarly announced that it would be “removing” content containing “Praise and support of the storming of the US Capitol,” in addition to “Incitement or encouragement of the events at the Capitol.”

The parallels between the rioting in Brazil and the Jan. 6 attack extend to the online activity that preceded both, as my colleague Lizza Dwoskin reported Monday.

“In the months and weeks leading up to the country’s presidential election in October … social media channels were flooded with disinformation, along with calls in Portuguese to ‘Stop the Steal’ and cries for a military coup should Bolsonaro lose the election,” Lizza reported.

According to the report, researchers found that on TikTok “five out of eight of the top search results for the keyword ‘ballots’ were for terms such as ‘rigged ballots’ and ‘ballots being manipulated,’” and that Facebook and Instagram “directed thousands of users who plugged in basic search terms about the election toward groups questioning the integrity of the vote.”

In the statement Monday, Stone said, “In advance of the election, we designated Brazil as a temporary high-risk location and have been removing content calling for people to take up arms or forcibly invade Congress, the Presidential palace and other federal buildings.”

The storming of Brazilian government buildings will pose the latest global test of election integrity policies of major platforms, who were accused of failing to crack down forcefully enough on election rigging claims in both Brazil and the United States.

China signals tech crackdown winding down

A top Chinese official said the country has concluded investigations into several major internet companies, a sign its regulatory crackdown is coming to an end, the Wall Street Journal’s Weilun Soon reports.

Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, told Chinese state media that authorities have completed a push to “rectify the financial businesses of 14 platform companies,” with only minor issues left to resolve. According to the Wall Street Journal, Guo also signaled that “officials would look to provide more support to tech companies and work toward making supervision of the tech sector more predictable going forward.”



China’s internet crackdown, launched in 2020, “has led to hefty fines on Chinese technology titans and erased more than $1 trillion in market value from China’s largest publicly listed tech firms,” according to the report.

Meta’s oversight board allows ‘death to’ Iranian leader post

Meta’s oversight board on Monday overturned a decision to remove a Facebook post using the phrase “death to Khamenei” to criticize Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, finding that it did not violate the platform’s rules against violent threats, Bloomberg News’s Saksha Menezes reports.

The board argued that the slogan “marg bar Khamenei” is commonly used as a criticism of the political regime rather than a threat to the Ayatollah’s safety, and that the company “should do more to respect freedom of expression and permit the use of rhetorical threats,” Menezes wrote.

A spokesman for Meta, Facebook’s parent company, said it was reviewing the board’s recommendations and would publish a response within 60 days.

Supreme Court rejects NSO Group appeal

The Supreme Court’s decision not to take up NSO Group’s appeal means that WhatsApp can continue with its long-running lawsuit against the Israeli spyware firm, Reuters’s Nate Raymond reports. NSO Group had argued that it deserved immunity from U.S. lawsuits because its clients are foreign governments.

In November, the U.S. solicitor general’s office argued that the court should reject NSO’s appeal.

In a statement, WhatsApp parent Meta, which also owns Facebook, said it welcomed the decision. “NSO's spyware has enabled cyberattacks targeting human rights activists, journalists and government officials,” the company said. “We firmly believe that their operations violate U.S. law and they must be held to account for their unlawful operations.”

The Knight Institute, which in 2022 filed a lawsuit against NSO on behalf of journalists working for the Salvadoran news outlet El Faro, also cheered the decision.

NSO’s lawyer didn’t respond to Reuters’s request for comment.

