Rep. Katie Porter announces run for U.S. Senate in California

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) announced Tuesday she is running for U.S. Senate, amid uncertainty over whether Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) will seek a sixth term in 2024. In an email to her supporters, as well as a video posted to her social media accounts, Porter touted her background as a minivan-driving single mom of three better known for her use of a whiteboard in the House than for being a “career politician.”

“I’m running for the U.S. Senate because Californians deserve a warrior fighting for them in Washington,” Porter, 49, wrote. “In the House, I’ve stood up to leaders of both parties — as both the only Democrat to oppose earmarks and as one of just a dozen Members of Congress to reject lobbyist and corporate PAC money.”

Porter made her announcement despite neither of California’s sitting senators, Democrats Feinstein and Alex Padilla, saying they plan to vacate their seats. Padilla, 49, won election in November to his first full term. Feinstein, 89, last year filed initial paperwork to run for reelection in 2024 but has not explicitly said she will seek another term.

California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.



Today, I'm proud to announce my candidacy for the U.S. Senate in 2024. pic.twitter.com/X1CSE8T12B — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) January 10, 2023

“Everyone is of course welcome to throw their hat in the ring, and I will make an announcement concerning my plans for 2024 at the appropriate time,” Feinstein said in a statement Tuesday. “Right now I’m focused on ensuring California has all the resources it needs to cope with the devastating storms slamming the state and leaving more than a dozen dead.”

Feinstein, the oldest sitting senator, has for years waved off questions about her age and ability to serve but has also relinquished a number of key roles in recent years. Feinstein stepped down as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee before the 117th Congress.

Last year, Feinstein declined consideration to become president pro tempore of the Senate, a position that traditionally goes to the most senior senator of the party in power and is third in line to the presidency. The role instead went to Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.).

Porter, who represents large swaths of Orange County, was first elected to Congress in 2018. After redistricting last year, Porter narrowly won reelection to her seat in November — now in California’s 47th congressional district — by about 3 percentage points.

