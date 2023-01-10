Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1984, the Associated Press relates, the United States and the Vatican established full diplomatic relations for the first time since the late 19th century. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea Key way to judge Biden’s Mexico trip: Action on fentanyl The numbers tell the story, grimly. The synthetic opioid fentanyl is now the No. 1 cause of death for Americans 18-49. Nearly 200 Americans die every day from the drug. Of the estimated 107,622 deadly drug overdoses in America in 2021, two thirds were from fentanyl.

Since July 2022, U.S. authorities have seized about 2,200 pounds of the lab-cooked drug per month — that’s more than they grabbed in all of 2018. Even so, the feds guess they’re netting just 5 to 10 percent of the fentanyl coming in from Mexico. Maybe less.

Advertisement

That’s all data from The Washington Post’s disheartening but spectacular “Cartel Rx” series about fentanyl production, and the efforts to contain its spread, which The Daily 202 highlighted last month. We also interviewed Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) about the drug back in 2021.

All of this highlights the urgency behind President Biden’s summit with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Both Biden and AMLO, as he is popularly known, have “asks” tied to the fentanyl epidemic, with lives lost to overdoses and violence on both sides of the border.

Cooperation?

Ahead of the meeting, a comment from Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan caught my eye. Sullivan, briefing reporters, said the White House expected Biden’s trip to yield increased cooperation with Mexico “not just at the border but at every step along the fentanyl supply chain.”

Advertisement

That chain, as “Cartel Rx” documented, can start with precursor chemicals that are manufactured in China, then shipped to Mexican drug cartels armed better than some militaries, and whose chemists in vast labs produce fentanyl that is then smuggled into the United States to meet this country’s boundless and deadly (but, if you’re a cartel, vastly lucrative) appetite.

Biden wants AMLO’s help dismantling the cartel operations. AMLO, who has condemned the U.S. war on drugs as a source of deadly violence in Mexico, wants Biden’s help to stem the flow of firearms from the United States to cartels in his country.

What does disrupting fentanyl at “every step along the … supply chain” mean? Sullivan didn’t spell it out. But we can watch for steps targeting precursor chemicals, Mexican drug labs, cross-border smuggling and dealing as well as with consumption in the United States.

Advertisement

“We have a number of very specific practical requests, but, you know, we'll make those requests not in front of the cameras and microphones but, you know, directly to our Mexican counterparts, including at the leader-to-leader level,” Sullivan said.

A White House statement on Tuesday heralding “key deliverables” from the summit did not list any significant breakthroughs. It mentioned fentanyl twice and said the United States, Mexico and Canada would keep working together and share information. But there was no major new commitment.

Tension points

Sullivan sounded pretty optimistic, considering AMLO’s past criticisms of counter-narcotic cooperation and tensions of the historic, political and personal varieties. And it’s also a fair benchmark for gauging how successful Biden’s first trip to Mexico will have been — even if it may take weeks or months to see words turn to actions. Or just stay words.

Advertisement

My colleagues Mary Beth Sheridan and Toluse Olorunnipa noted in their report from the summit Monday: “There is considerable friction between the neighbors” despite a big show of camaraderie after Biden’s arrival.

“Mexico has found few labs where the narcotic is made. U.S. officials have urged Mexico to increase its security spending, which is among the lowest among the world’s major democracies. For its part, Mexico is urging the United States to crack down on the illegal export of guns, which have fueled historic levels of criminal violence in this country.”

On the other hand, Mary Beth and Toluse also noted that Biden gave AMLO a symbolic victory just in the way Air Force One arrived in Mexico:

“López Obrador’s biggest public request in the run-up to Biden’s visit was that the U.S. president land his plane at the recently opened Felipe Ángeles airport. Opposition politicians have accused López Obrador of wasting billions of dollars by constructing the military-run facility instead of finishing another partially built airport that he had alleged was tainted by corruption.”

Advertisement

Stateside, there’s ample space for bipartisan cooperation on fentanyl, at the state and national levels.

Ohio just , which are classified as illegal drug paraphernalia in most states. Officials blame some overdoses on fentanyl being added to other drugs, unbeknown to the user. decriminalized fentanyl test strips , which are classified as illegal drug paraphernalia in most states. Officials blame some overdoses on fentanyl being added to other drugs, unbeknown to the user.

to improve international cooperation on fighting fentanyl. The National Defense Authorization Act Biden signed late last year included bipartisan legislation on fighting fentanyl.

Will some of what Biden gets from AMLO — or offers him — require congressional sign-off? That will certainly be a test of how far that bipartisanship can run.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Republican-led House moving to investigate the investigators

“Today, the House is poised to consider a resolution creating a new panel to probe Biden administration investigations, including ‘ongoing criminal investigations’ at the Justice Department such as those involving former president Donald Trump,” John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro report.

Rep. Katie Porter announces run for U.S. Senate in California

“Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) announced Tuesday she is running for U.S. Senate. In an email to her supporters, as well as a video posted to her social media accounts, Porter touted her background as a minivan-driving single mom of three better known for her use of the whiteboard in the House than for being a ‘career politician,’" Amy B Wang reports.

Pentagon to train Ukraine on Patriot missile system in Oklahoma

“The Pentagon is planning to bring Ukrainian troops to the United States for training on the Patriot missile defense system, a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the development said Tuesday,” Dan Lamothe reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Satellite images show crowds at China’s crematoriums as covid surges

“A Washington Post examination of satellite imagery, firsthand videos posted to social media and witness accounts suggests that China’s covid death toll is far higher than the government’s tally, undermining Beijing’s claim that the outbreak remains under control,” Samuel Oakford, Lily Kuo, Vic Chiang, Imogen Piper and Lyric Li report.

Brazilian officials knew of protest, thought they could contain it

“[President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s] administration was aware of the risk, officials said. But officials had received assurances, Justice Minister Flavio Dino and senior Lula adviser Paulo Pimenta said, in the form of several messages from Ibaneis Rocha, the pro-Bolsonaro governor of Brasília’s Federal District, that everything was under control. It was not,” Anthony Faiola and Marina Dias report.

… and beyond

How Congress finally cracked down on a massive tax scam

“Tucked into the massive, $1.7 trillion government spending bill signed into law by President Joe Biden on Dec. 29, a provision in the law seems poised to accomplish what thousands of audits, threats of hefty penalties and criminal prosecutions could not: shutting down a booming business in ‘syndicated conservation easements,’ which exploit a charitable tax break that Congress established to preserve open land,” ProPublica’s Peter Elkind reports.

Unpacking the House GOP’s new rules: A handy guide to the changes

Politico’s Katherine Tully-McManus has a rundown of the most consequential elements of the rules package that passed Monday night.

Advertisement

PAYGO vs. CUTGO : “The GOP has replaced PAYGO with what it’s calling CUTGO, which requires mandatory spending increases to be offset only with equal or greater decreases in mandatory spending — no new taxes allowed. The GOP last put this into place in the 112th Congress.”

Supermajority on taxes : “House Republicans’ historically slim majority will, in its rules package, constrain itself severely on tax rate increases — requiring a three-fifths supermajority vote to pass any.”

Goodbye, ‘Gephardt Rule’ : “The package purges the Democrats’ so-called ‘Gephardt rule,’ which had allowed the House to automatically send a measure extending the debt limit to the Senate when it adopts a budget resolution. That maneuver had been used to let the House avoid a direct vote on lifting the debt ceiling.”

Hello, ‘Holman Rule’ : “Republicans have revived the ‘Holman rule’ originated in the 19th century that allows Congress to amend spending bills with the intent of salary reduction or employee termination, or cutting a specific program.”

Committee oversight: “To make good on their pledges of more federal government accountability, Republicans are requiring every committee to submit a plan for authorization and oversight to the Oversight and House Administration Committees by March 1.”

The latest on covid

From nasal drops to a redesign, what 2023 could have in store for coronavirus vaccines

CBS News’s Alexander Tin offers a peek at some of what’s expected this year for the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines.

New vaccines by nose or mouth: “Several companies have been pursuing approaches that could offer better protection against infections themselves, instead of merely blunting the severity of the disease.” Changes to existing vaccines: “Novavax and Moderna, as well as Pfizer and BioNTech, say they are pursuing clinical trials of versions of their COVID-19 vaccines blended with components designed to trigger immunity against influenza or RSV in a single shot.”

The Biden agenda

What’s in Biden’s new student loan repayment plan? Here’s what we know.

“There are already four repayment plans that cap monthly bills to a percentage of a borrower’s earnings. Rather than create another, the Biden administration wants to amend an existing plan, known as Revised Pay As You Earn or REPAYE, and phase out new enrollment in the others. The proposal will be subject to a 30-day public comment period, with plans to finalize the rule later this year, according to the department. It will affect current and future loans,” Danielle Douglas-Gabriel reports.

Biden administration plan seeks elimination of transportation emissions

“The Biden administration released a road map Tuesday for eliminating carbon emissions from the transportation sector by the middle of the century, calling for more walkable communities, investments in buses and trains, and the rapid adoption of electric vehicles,” Ian Duncan reports.

Where art honoring enslavers and Confederate hangs in the Capitol, visualized

“As part of a year-long investigation into Congress’s relationship with slavery, The Washington Post analyzed more than 400 artworks in the U.S. Capitol building, from the Crypt to the ceiling of the Capitol Rotunda, and found that one-third honor enslavers or Confederates. Another six honor possible enslavers — people whose slaveholding status is in dispute,” Gillian Brockell reports.

Hot on the left

Regulators prevented a crypto-fueled economic downturn

“The implosion of what’s been unmasked as a criminal enterprise at FTX has created a chain reaction, where lost faith, pullbacks on trading volume, and potentially similar schemes at FTX competitors are devastating the nascent asset class. It should reinforce the fact that the government’s success in keeping crypto out of the broader financial system was the most important regulatory action of the past decade,” David Dayen writes for the American Prospect.

Advertisement

“We rarely give enough credit to agencies that prevent something from happening; it’s hard to prove a negative, as they say. But if we manage to get out of this cycle without a recession, we will have the banking regulators, primarily Gary Gensler at the Securities and Exchange Commission, to thank.”

Hot on the right

Can Ron DeSantis avoid meeting the press?

“Although he courted right-wing podcasters and conservative Fox News hosts, Mr. DeSantis did not grant an extensive interview to a national nonpartisan news organization during his 2022 re-election bid — and he coasted to victory, with Rupert Murdoch’s media empire now promoting him as a 2024 contender.”

Today in Washington

Biden is in Mexico today.

Advertisement

At 12:15 p.m., the Bidens will leave for the National Palace.

Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will take a photo at 12:45 p.m.

At 2:30 p.m., Biden will attend the North American Leaders’ Summit.

Biden, López Obrador and Trudeau will deliver statements at 4:45 p.m.

Biden will leave for the airport at 5:45 p.m., when he will fly to Joint Base Andrews. He’ll arrive at the White House at 10:20 p.m.

In closing

In case you haven’t gotten your fill of McCarthy jokes …

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article