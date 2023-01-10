Post Politics Now Republican-led House moving to investigate the investigators

Today, the House is poised to consider a resolution creating a new panel to probe Biden administration investigations, including “ongoing criminal investigations” at the Justice Department such as those involving former president Donald Trump. The panel, which House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) agreed to create following demands by hard-line conservatives, is being billed as the “Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.” The House is also poised to sign off on another new select committee that would examine “strategic competition” between the United States and China.
President Biden is in Mexico City, where he has meetings planned with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.