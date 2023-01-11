Post Politics Now The new House Republican majority turns its attention to abortion

Today, the Republican-led House is poised to vote on two abortion-related measures. One would condemn attacks “on pro-life facilities, groups, and churches,” while the other would force medical practitioners to provide care to children who survive an abortion — a very rare occurrence. Neither is expected to advance in the Senate, but the measures underscore a marked change in messaging on the issue now that Republicans control the chamber.
President Biden has returned to Washington from Mexico, where he discussed immigration and other issues with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Biden has no public events scheduled Wednesday.