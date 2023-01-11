Post Politics Now The new House Republican majority turns its attention to abortion

“We’re working together to address this challenge in a way that upholds our nations’ laws and protects the human rights of migrants escaping desperate circumstances,” Biden said, adding that “my Republican friends in Congress should join us in solutions.”

López Obrador, who has not been shy about challenging American policies toward his country, praised Biden’s approach, referring indirectly to President Donald Trump’s efforts to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“You, President Biden, you are the first president of the United States in a very long time that has not built even one meter of wall,” López Obrador said. “And we thank you for that, sir — although some might not like it, although the conservatives don’t like it.”