First lady Jill Biden has two cancerous skin lesions removed

First lady Jill Biden had two cancerous skin lesions removed on Wednesday, the president’s physician said, and all cancerous tissue was fully removed from both. Biden underwent a scheduled outpatient procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that is commonly known as Mohs surgery, said Kevin O’Connor, physician to the president, in an update after the procedure on Wednesday.

During that procedure, doctors confirmed that a small lesion above Biden’s right eye was basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer.

It is not yet clear whether the cancer has spread elsewhere.

Doctors also identified a small lesion on Biden’s left eyelid during the procedure; the appearance of that lesion was also consistent with basal cell carcinoma, O’Connor said. All cancerous tissue was fully removed from both lesions, O’Connor said.

