Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us.

Reading this online? Sign up for The Early 202 to get scoops and sharp political analysis in your inbox each morning.

Advertisement

In today’s edition … New Democratic House leader blesses top Pelosi aide to lead super PAC … Biden ‘surprised’ by classified documents as Hill demands more information … The skinny on the North American Leaders’ Summit … What we're watching: Georgia and solar cells … but first …

On the Hill

The most contentious committee in the new Congress

Now that the House has voted along party lines to form the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, it is becoming clear that this could be the most contentious of all the investigations that House Republicans are planning this Congress.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) — a hard-charging, combative partisan who also chairs the House Judiciary Committee — will lead the panel, and its scope is broad. Conservatives are lining up to be among its eight other Republican members. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) said he will be on it. Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.), who prioritized the creation of the committee in exchange for his vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as House speaker last week, said he thinks he’ll fill one of the spots, too.

Advertisement

The focus? TBD. Bishop said they will have to figure it out.

Generally speaking, Republicans say they want to protect civil liberties and the First Amendment. “We actually think the government’s been weaponized against we the people,” Jordan said, charging that the FBI and the Justice Department are “functioning in a political fashion.” He pointed to more than a dozen FBI agents who have come to him as whistleblowers as evidence.

Republicans are likening it to the 1975 Church Committee that was formed to investigate overreach by intelligence agencies.

They argue that the FBI and the Justice Department have overstepped in their investigations into former president Donald Trump and his supporters; they say parents have been treated like “terrorists” by the Justice Department at school board meetings. Republican lawmakers also said they will look into the government’s relationship with tech companies, pointing to internal Twitter communications released by Elon Musk from before Musk took the company private last year.

Advertisement

Democrats are calling it the “tinfoil hat committee” and the “insurrection protection committee” that will interfere with law enforcement.

“The subcommittee would be empowered to investigate any federal agency that collects information about Americans, even in cases of an ongoing criminal investigation — a carve-out at odds with the Justice Department’s long-standing practice of not providing information about ongoing investigations,” our colleague Jacqueline Alemany reports

The turn against federal law enforcement by Republicans is one of the legacies of the Trump era. Historically, Democrats have been more critical of federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies, charging they have targeted civil rights leaders and other government critics. Some Democrats, including Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), continue to argue the FBI and the Justice Department unfairly treat communities of color. But this committee is unlikely to address that.

The pushback

Democrats contend Jordan’s panel will interfere in the Justice Department’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“The primary purpose of this special subcommittee is to interfere with the special counsel’s ongoing investigation into a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election,” said Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) a newly elected congressman who served as a top counselor for Democrats during Trump’s first impeachment trial.

Advertisement

Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) said the GOP committee is at risk of congressional overreach.

“Democrats first need to explain to the public that the whole purpose of this committee is to interfere with federal criminal law enforcement,” said Raskin, who will be the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee (formerly the Oversight and Reform Committee).

The non-McCarthy approach

Democrats will use their seats on the subcommittee to try to shape the narrative. Rep. Jerrold E. Nadler (D-N.Y.), the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, will lead the subcommittee for the Democrats and will be joined by five other Democratic lawmakers.

It’s a much different approach compared with McCarthy’s refusal to participate in the Jan. 6 select committee. McCarthy nominated five Republicans to serve on the committee but withdrew their names after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) blocked two of his picks — Jordan and Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.). His decision not to participate drew criticism from some Republicans, who argued it was a strategic blunder as the panel held hearings with no one to defend the conduct by Trump and Republicans on Jan. 6.

Advertisement

In an interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday night, McCarthy suggested he will accept Democrats’ picks for the committee.

“We won’t play like them,” McCarthy said. “They want to put somebody on the committee, put them on the committee.”

However, McCarthy has previously indicated that he won’t let Democratic Reps. Adam B. Schiff (Calif.), Eric Swalwell (Calif.) and Ilhan Omar (Minn.) serve on committees.

Democrats are also concerned about the committee’s expansive mandate.

“The broad resolution also explicitly authorizes the select committee to seek access to highly classified information provided by intelligence agencies to the House Intelligence Committee,” Jackie reports.

“It’s mandate is whatever Jim Jordan wants to do,” said one congressional investigator who works on oversight issues and who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal discussions and plans, per Jackie.

The China committee — perhaps bipartisan

The House also voted form a select committee to consider ways to be more competitive with China — but that panel is expected to be much less controversial. The resolution to create the committee passed 365 to 65 and may be one of the few bipartisan efforts in the new Congress.

Advertisement

The structure is less polarizing than the Jordan committee simply because it will be more evenly split. It will have seven Democrats, compared with nine Republicans. And Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), who will lead the committee, is respected by Democrats.

Also, no one wants to look weak on China.

“The China bill might do real stuff,” a senior Democratic aide said, if it doesn’t turn into a “xenophobic vehicle.”

“America has to increase its competitiveness with China; we have to fix the supply chain issues,” freshman Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) told our colleague Marianna Sotomayor.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce released a letter to the Hill saying it was “pleased” that the committee plans to investigate China’s business practices.

New Democratic House leader blesses top Pelosi aide to lead super PAC

Mike Smith, a senior adviser to former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has been tapped to “lead the House Majority PAC, the principal outside group that funds ads for Democratic members of Congress,” our colleague Michael Scherer reports.

Advertisement

The elevation of Smith, who also advised the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and HMP, “will bring continuity to the party’s relationships with donors and vendors as Democrats position themselves to win back the House.”

At the White House

Biden ‘surprised’ by classified documents as Hill demands more information

President Biden told reporters Tuesday that he was “surprised” to learn that his lawyers discovered classified documents in his personal office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Engagement and that he didn’t know the documents’ contents, our colleagues Tyler Pager, Jacqueline Alemany and Matt Viser report.

“The episode illustrated Biden’s difficulty extracting himself from political peril, even when buoyed by events like the Democrats’ unexpectedly strong showing in the 2022 midterm elections,” the New York Times’s Glenn Thrush and Charlie Savage write. “Republicans, eager to move on from the rancor of their recent House leadership fight, hope to spin the Biden documents case into an attack that sustains a protracted congressional investigation that damages Biden and blunts the impact of Trump’s troubles on the party.”

Advertisement

“ Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chairman of the House Oversight Committee , on Tuesday asked the White House and the National Archives to produce by Jan. 24 all documents and communications between NARA, the White House, the Department of Justice and Biden’s attorneys related to the classified documents while raising concerns about potential political bias at the National Archives,” per Tyler, Jackie and Matt.

“Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), the chair of the Select Committee on Intelligence , asked for a briefing on the Biden documents while renewing a request for one on the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago, which is at the center of a Justice Department criminal inquiry.”

“Rep. Michael R. Turner (R-Ohio), who is expected to become chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, formally requested that Avril Haines, the director of National Intelligence, review and assess any damage caused after the discovery of the classified documents and provide a classified briefing on the findings,” . who is expected to become chairman of the, formally requested that, the director of, review and assess any damage caused after the discovery of the classified documents and provide a classified briefing on the findings,” per the Wall Street Journal’s Annie Linskey

The skinny on the summit

On the final day of the North American Leaders’ Summit, Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to “push for progress on issues beyond immigration, including drug trafficking, climate change and supply chains,” our colleagues Toluse Olorunnipa, Mary Beth Sheridan and Amanda Coletta report.

“Among the initiatives announced Tuesday were a new trilateral semiconductor forum to take place this year, a plan to reduce methane emissions from solid waste and wastewater by 15 percent, and a move to begin installing electric vehicle chargers along the countries’ land borders.”

“But there were fewer major agreements on the major sticking points in the countries’ relations, with the leaders instead agreeing to continue collaboration on immigration, trade and drugs. Biden, López Obrador and Trudeau committed to continue working together to reduce irregular migration, including by announcing a new website to give migrants more information about legal migration options.”

What we're watching

The White House and Sens. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) are cheering an expected announcement today by QCells, a South Korean company, that it will invest $2.5 billion in building a solar cell manufacturing plant and expanding a second plant in Georgia.

They credit the climate bill that Democrats passed last summer for making it happen. QCells told our colleague Evan Halper before the bill passed that it would “make companies want to invest in new manufacturing in Georgia and around the country.”

We’re watching whether President Biden makes the investment a central part of his pitch to voters in Georgia — a crucial state that he carried narrowly in 2020 — if he runs for reelection in 2024. Unlike the infrastructure law and legislation to encourage chip manufacturing, the climate law that spurred QCells’ investment was passed with Democratic votes alone.

Abortion: In a sign that abortion is still a galvanizing issue for Democrats, former National Football League player and Virginia Beach City Council member Aaron Rouse (D) is on track to flip a state Senate seat in Virginia Beach.

The closely watched special election to fill Jen A. Kiggans’s (R) swing-district seat could impact abortion access across the state. Republican Kevin Adams, a retired Navy lieutenant commander, backed Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) proposal to ban abortion after 15 weeks, while Rouse made abortion access a key campaign issue.

Abortion politics continue to plague Republican candidates even at the state level, but House Republicans will move forward with their antiabortion agenda. They will vote on three symbolic bills this week to show their antiabortion position, including a prohibition on government funding for abortion and a “born-alive protection bill.”

The Media

Early reeeads

From us:

From across the web:

Viral

If you haven’t seen “Everything Everywhere All at Once” by now …

Congratulations Michelle Yeoh for WINNING Best Actress - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy win! 🏆 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Y4jlpaDoq7 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

GiftOutline Gift Article