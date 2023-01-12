Biden’s classified documents, explained: What to know about the investigation

President Biden’s legal team uncovered additional classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Del., the White House confirmed Thursday , adding to scrutiny following the discovery of a first set of classified papers at his office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

Biden’s lawyers have said they quickly turned all the classified documents over to authorities and have cooperated fully with the appropriate government agencies. As the Justice Department reviews the matter and weighs whether to appoint a special counsel to investigate, the discoveries prompted immediate comparisons with the ongoing criminal probe into classified documents found at former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.