Post Politics Now Biden to speak on inflation after latest numbers are released

One Republican lobbyist, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private conversation, received a call from a potential client Wednesday morning who was anxious about the newly created House committee set up to investigate the U.S. relationship with China.

Other lobbyists have been fielding calls from clients concerned about a conflict over raising the debt limit later this year. And government contractors are worried that clashes over the budget will lead to cuts in federal spending.

“Everybody’s a little nervous about how this shakes out,” said Tom Davis, a former Republican congressman from Virginia who’s now a lobbyist at Holland & Knight. “And given the rules in the Republican conference and the like, it doesn’t look like a smooth landing.”