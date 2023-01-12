Post Politics Now Biden to speak on inflation after latest numbers are released

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

The latest: Santos was paid for work at company accused of Ponzi scheme later than previously known
The latest: Trump campaign officials got subpoena asking new questions about Jan. 6
The latest: Second Biden search yields additional classified documents
President Biden makes his way to the White House after his arrival on the South Lawn on Marine One on Wednesday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Today, President Biden is scheduled to address the nation on “our efforts to tackle inflation” after the latest numbers are released. Economists expect the report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to show inflation continued to ease in December after price increases soared to 40-year highs last year. Later Thursday, Biden will speak at a memorial service for former defense secretary Ashton B. Carter.

On Capitol Hill, freshman Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has admitted fabricating key parts of his résumé, continues to resist calls to resign even amid new revelations about his past. The GOP-led House will consider a bill banning oil sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Chinese-linked firms before leaving town for the week.

Here's what to know:

