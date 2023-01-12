Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Thursday. If you flew yesterday, we hope you reached your destination. Send travel woes and news tips to rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Today's edition: The Biden administration lays out its timeline for negotiating the price of drugs. The Alabama attorney general became the most prominent Republican to suggest pregnant women taking abortion pills could be prosecuted.

House GOP focus on antiabortion centers and infants, bypassing any strict abortion bans

House Republicans took their first abortion votes in their new role controlling the chamber, passing two pieces of legislation with their razor-thin majority.

Largely along party lines, the House passed a measure aimed at compelling doctors to provide care to infants that survive an abortion, a situation that’s rare. And Republicans, along with three Democrats, voted to adopt a resolution — meaning it carries no real legislative weight — condemning attacks on antiabortion facilities, groups and churches.

But the proposals are more measured than the legislation Republican leaders had considered introducing if they had won a larger majority in the midterms. Republicans are already getting pressure from the antiabortion movement to go further, and at least one key lawmaker, Rep. Christopher H. Smith (R-N.J.), says he’s planning to again introduce his bill to restrict abortions across the country after 15 weeks, Marianna Sotomayor and I reported yesterday.

“You have congressional Republicans, including House Republicans who are supposed to be the more ideological and less cautious, doing the most cautious thing I think they could do,” Mary Ziegler, a professor of law at the University of California at Davis, said referring to yesterday’s votes.

More from Ziegler:

What are Republicans doing with this bill? Trying to return to pre-Dobbs politics by painting the opposition as "extreme" by advocating for an incremental (and in this case, likely extremely, extremely low-impact) measure. Not sure this works in a post-Dobbs America/1 https://t.co/LJLecwAnaa — Mary Ziegler (@maryrziegler) January 11, 2023

The details

The House passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act in a 220-210 vote yesterday afternoon. Some experts say there were already protections for infants included in a 2002 law and even before that established infants have the rights of a full person.

The legislation — which received pushback from abortion rights groups — adds new penalties, including fines or imprisonment of up to five years for health-care providers who don’t comply. Don’t expect the bill to go anywhere in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (Tex.), an antiabortion Democrat who won a contentious primary runoff race last year, was the only Democrat who voted for the legislation. But he voted against the resolution condemning attacks on antiabortion facilities.

“I agree with protecting the pro-life facilities, but I’m one of those, ‘Hey, make it balanced. You should include also abortion clinics,’” he told The Health 202 after leaving the House floor.

That resolution was adopted in a 222-209 vote. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) called the measure “straightforward,” saying its aim was to “appreciate the good work that happens at crisis pregnancy centers.” As The Health 202 reported previously, there was an uptick in suspected arson and vandalism against antiabortion groups and pregnancy resource centers around the time of the leaked Dobbs decision earlier this year.

Democrats countered that abortion providers have been under attack for decades, noting specifically the 2009 murder of physician George Tiller in Kansas. A majority of Democratic women wore white in silent protest, a sign of support for women’s rights that stems from the suffrage movement.

Reps. Vicente Gonzalez (D-Tex.), Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.) were the only Democrats to support the measure.

More from Marianna:

House Republicans passed antiabortion measures today that were more modest than ones leaders had considered putting on the floor before the midterms, which gave them a much smaller majority after voters rebuked them on the issue, with @rachel_roubein https://t.co/nyzj4mp7hg — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaReports) January 11, 2023

What’s next

At the end of last year, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) detailed three abortion-related bills the chamber would vote on during the first two weeks of the new Congress.

But Republican leadership never scheduled a vote on the third measure, which would have permanently barred federal funds from being used for abortions, a policy that’s annually tucked into government funding bills. Smith has already introduced the bill, and said he believes there could be a vote on the measure potentially in a few weeks.

Meanwhile, he’s planning to reintroduce legislation banning abortion after 15 weeks, though it’s unclear whether House Republican leaders will decide to bring it to the floor. The proposal was met with fierce criticism when Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) released it ahead of the midterms, with some Republicans fearing that discussing abortion before the elections could negatively influence undecided voters.

“I think they’re for it, but they haven’t said yes or no,” Smith said of whether Republican leadership would schedule a vote.

Antiabortion leaders are already pushing more restrictions, urging House Republicans to pass a ban on abortion after fetal cardiac activity is detected, which typically occurs around six weeks of pregnancy, among other demands.

The House GOP is starting with the “very basic minimum,” Kristan Hawkins, the president of Students for Life of America, said of yesterday’s votes. “Would I have liked to see a more aggressive prevention act introduced and voted on? Absolutely,” she said.

Agency alert

👀 More details on drug price negotiations

The Biden administration outlined its road map for allowing Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs for the first time, a central plank of Democrats’ health-and-climate bill passed last summer.

Here are a few key dates:

Sept. 1: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will publish a list of 10 drugs subject to negotiations with manufacturers.

Oct. 1: That’s the deadline for manufacturers of selected drugs to sign an agreement with the federal health department to conduct negotiations.

Aug. 1, 2024: The negotiation period ends.

Sept. 1, 2024: CMS publishes the maximum fair prices, which is the upper limit of the negotiated price for each drug.

Jan. 1, 2026: The new price for the first 10 drugs takes effect.

Also of note: CMS says it’ll solicit feedback on its plans through asking for comments on certain topics, as well as holding stakeholder calls, quarterly strategic meetings and monthly technical calls with agency staff.

Reproductive wars

Talk of prosecuting women roils antiabortion movement

Alabama’s attorney general became the most prominent Republican official yet to suggest that pregnant women could be prosecuted for taking abortion pills, citing a state law first passed to protect children from the risks of home-based methamphetamine labs, The Post’s Caroline Kitchener and Ellen Francis report.

The details: Alabama has a near-total abortion ban on the books, but that legislation targets providers and exempts people receiving abortions from liability. In recent days, the state’s Republican Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office suggested that pregnant women could still be prosecuted under a separate 2006 state law, which has been used to punish women for drug consumption during pregnancy — a practice the Alabama Supreme Court has since upheld.

Underscoring the tensions, a spokesman for Marshall later appeared to back away from endorsing the prosecution of abortion seekers in a statement to The Post.

Marshall’s comment reflects a simmering divide within the antiabortion movement, which has long sought to treat women seeking abortions as “victims” and not as targets for punishment. National antiabortion groups were quick to distance themselves from Marshall’s statement, reiterating that they are focused on prosecuting the people who are distributing abortion pills illegally.

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America:

We need to keep our focus focusing on the predators and the abortion cartel....not the victims, as a mother and her preborn child are the targets of an industry selling death by abortion. — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) January 11, 2023

In other abortion news from across the country …

In Nebraska: A Republican lawmaker who sponsored a failed total abortion ban last year announced her intent to introduce legislation later this week banning abortions once fetal cardiac activity is detected, the Omaha World Herald reports.

In Illinois: Lawmakers approved a measure that would shield patients and providers traveling to obtain abortions and gender transition health care from out-of-state legal action. The bill now heads to the desk of Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who is expected to sign it, the Associated Press reports.

In Virginia: Republican lawmakers kicked off the 2023 legislative session yesterday by introducing a 15-week abortion ban, which includes narrow exceptions for rape, incest or the life and health of the patient.

Yes, but … The Virginia measure faces long odds after Republican Kevin Adams conceded yesterday to Democrat Aaron Rouse in the special election to fill a vacant state Senate seat. While a Rouse victory does not change control of the Senate, it flips the seat and gives Democrats a boost by widening their majority to 22-18, The Post’s Karina Elwood and Laura Vozzella note.

The Post’s Caroline Kitchener:

Breaking: Republican Kevin Adams concedes in Virginia state senate race -- a major, major victory for abortion rights.



Youngkin and state Republicans have been pushing for a 15-week abortion ban. This Democratic win means that ban will be very difficult to pass. — Caroline Kitchener (@CAKitchener) January 11, 2023

Coronavirus

Researchers might have found why omicron is seemingly less deadly

A controversial coronavirus experiment at Boston University identified a mutation in the omicron variant that might explain why it doesn’t appear to be as deadly as the original strain, our colleague Joel Achenbach writes.

Until now, scientists have primarily studied omicron’s heavily mutated spike protein to understand why the variant is less pathogenic than the strain that emerged in Wuhan, China. But after manipulating the virus, researchers discovered that a mutation of a protein called nsp6 might play an even larger role in why the variant has a seemingly lower potential to cause severe disease, according to a report published yesterday in the journal Nature.

Flashback: The report comes three months after an early version of the study ignited a media firestorm and set off fears that such manipulation of the coronavirus could unleash a more dangerous variant. The work, thought not significantly different than other experiments, prompted questions about greater government oversight.

Coronavirus winters are becoming the new normal

White House covid-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha is warning that the nation could see brutal and long-lasting seasonal surges of cold-weather illnesses for years to come as the coronavirus becomes a permanent fixture, further straining hospitals’ ability to care for other serious illnesses, The Post’s Lena H. Sun and Joel report.

Jha described a scenario where the typical winter logjam of patients begins much earlier than usual — in August or September — because of covid-19. It’s a darker scenario than what the Biden administration has portrayed in the past, and one Jha said that most Americans have yet to realize.

“I just think people have not appreciated the chronic cost, because we have seen this as an acute problem,” Jha told The Post. “We have no idea how hard this is going to make life for everybody, for long periods of time.”

In other health news

The federal health department renewed the covid-19 public health emergency yesterday , a declaration that lasts another 90 days. , a declaration that lasts another 90 days.

First lady Jill Biden is “feeling well” after surgeons successfully removed two Yasmeen Abutaleb reports. after surgeons successfully removed two cancerous skin lesions from her right eye and chest yesterday, our colleaguereports.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from the hospital yesterday and will continue his recovery from home nine days after hisMark Maske reports. and will continue his recovery from home nine days after his collapse and cardiac arrest on the field, The Post’sreports.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

