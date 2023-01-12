Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, Early Birds. We hope you didn’t have to fly on Wednesday. Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. Reading this online? Sign up for The Early 202 to get scoops and sharp political analysis in your inbox each morning. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In today’s edition … Second Biden search yields additional classified documents … House Democrats ask Biden to revoke Bolsonaro’s visa after Brazil riot … Poll Watch: What Americans say they want Congress to prioritize … What we're watching: What will Republicans do about George Santos? … but first …

On K Street

The view of the House GOP from K Street

House Republicans began their majority last week in chaotic fashion, publicly feuding for four days before electing Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as speaker on the 15th ballot.

Now lobbyists are working to prepare their clients for what McCarthy’s speakership and two years of divided government will mean for them.

Advertisement

One Republican lobbyist, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private conversation, received a call from a potential client Wednesday morning who was anxious about the newly created House committee set up to investigate the U.S. relationship with China.

Other lobbyists have been fielding calls from clients concerned about a conflict over raising the debt limit later this year. And government contractors are worried that clashes over the budget will lead to cuts in federal spending.

“Everybody’s a little nervous about how this shakes out,” said Tom Davis, a former Republican congressman from Virginia who’s now a lobbyist at Holland & Knight. “And given the rules in the Republican conference and the like, it doesn’t look like a smooth landing.”

While the federal government isn’t expected to exhaust its borrowing authority until the middle of the year, several lobbyists said their clients are already concerned about a repeat of the 2011 debt limit showdowns, which rattled the economy and led S&P to downgrade the federal government’s credit rating.

Advertisement

Jeff Strunk, a former aide to former House speaker John A. Boehner who is now a lobbyist at Forbes Tate Partners, said he had encouraged clients to meet with Republican lawmakers to talk about the impact of not raising the debt limit on their businesses.

“It’s not that they won’t get a deal,” said Kevin O’Neill, a Republican lobbyist who chairs the legislative practice group at Arnold & Porter. “It’s that the angst and the drama of getting a deal may cause harm on its own.”

The optimistic view

Lobbyists started preparing before the midterms for a House Republican majority, hiring former aides to McCarthy and other House Republicans and holding briefings for clients.

Jeff Miller, a lobbyist who’s close friends with McCarthy, led an outside effort to win over enough Republican holdouts to make him speaker. Miller has signed at least four new clients since Election Day, according to disclosure filings, and he told Politico on Monday that he had hired one of McCarthy’s former aides as part of an expansion.

Advertisement

While the unrest in the House last week had unsettled some lobbyists’ corporate clients, House Republicans have also made moves that have reassured K Street. They’ve selecting respected lawmakers to helm top committees, Strunk said: Rep. Patrick T. McHenry (R-N.C.) on the House Financial Services Committee, Rep. Jason T. Smith (R-Mo.) on the House Ways and Means Committee, and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Some Republicans argue the drawn-out battle over the speakership has allowed House Republicans to reach a place of greater stability — and at least one Democrat agrees with them.

“I think the dysfunction of last week actually put some pressure on Republicans to deliver,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) told The Early, adding that the public now thinks of them as a “problem child.” “If McCarthy is interested in shedding that branding, he’s going to have to find a couple issues that people care about and get to ‘yes.’”

'Time after time we avoid disaster'

Republicans are pursuing an ambitious investigative agenda, but it’s much less clear whether they can pass legislation that can clear the Democratic-controlled Senate aside from raising the debt limit, funding the government and passing a farm bill — and even those are in question. President Biden urged Congress Wednesday to work on legislation “to hold Big Tech accountable,” in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal.

Advertisement

“It’s the $64,000 question: With a very slim majority, what can you accomplish?” said Dave Urban, a Republican lobbyist at BGR Group.

Lamar Smith, a longtime Republican congressman from Texas who is now a lobbyist at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, said Congress might be able to pass legislation dealing with tech, China and border security but warned that any bills were likely to be incremental. “They aren't going to be dramatic, seismic-shift bills,” Smith said. “They’re going to be bills that are small-ball but still move the ball forward.”

He also expressed less concern than some other lobbyists about the potential for a damaging debt-limit standoff.

“Every time we get to the cliff, somebody grabs the steering wheel and turns the vehicle on two wheels and we avoid going over,” Smith said. “Time after time disaster is predicted, and time after time we avoid disaster.”

Advertisement

Also of note from Paul Kane: New GOP committee chairs face learning curve.

At the White House

Second Biden search yields additional classified documents

But wait, there’s more: “Aides to President Biden have discovered at least one additional batch of classified documents in a location separate from the Washington office he used after leaving the Obama administration,” NBC News’s Carol E. Lee and Ken Dilanian first reported.

Wednesday’s news follows the discovery of 10 classified documents at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement reported earlier this week and “raises new questions about the handling of sensitive documents by a Biden team that has prided itself for adhering to norms and rules flouted by his predecessor,” at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement reported earlier this week and “raises new questions about the handling of sensitive documents by a Biden team that has prided itself for adhering to norms and rules flouted by his predecessor,” the New York Times’s Glenn Thrush writes

The news also comes as the Justice Department ramps up its criminal investigation into former president Donald Trump’s possible mishandling of classified documents, its criminal investigation into former president’s possible mishandling of classified documents, our colleagues Devlin Barrett, Matt Viser, Tyler Pager and Perry Stein report

Speaking of investigations … Trump campaign officials received a “wide-ranging subpoena” in early December as part of the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into Jan. 6, per our colleagues Josh Dawsey, Devlin Barrett and Rosalind S. Helderman. Here’s some of what was inside:

“One part of the four-page legal document asks recipients to reveal if anyone other than themselves are paying for legal representation — and if so, to provide a copy of the retention agreement for that legal work.”

“The subpoena seeks any communications or information about Dominion and Smartmatic … That request seems designed to gather what campaign officials might have been saying privately at the time Trump backers were publicly disparaging those firms in the wake of Biden’s 2020 victory.”

On the Hill

House Democrats ask Biden to revoke Bolsonaro’s visa after Brazil riot

Castro’s pressure campaign: “Dozens of House Democrats, including some of the top members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, sent a letter late Wednesday to Biden urging his administration to revoke any diplomatic visa that former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro may be using to stay in the United States,” our colleagues Isaac Stanley-Becker and John Hudson report.

Advertisement

“As we understand, since Mr. Bolsonaro entered the United States when he was still the President of Brazil, he may have done so on an A-1 visa that is reserved for individuals on diplomatic or official visits,” states the letter, led by Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.) and signed by 45 others, including Rep. Gregory W. Meeks (D-N.Y.).

Since Bolsonaro is no longer an officeholder, “we request that you reassess his status in the country to ascertain whether there is a legal basis for his stay and revoke any such diplomatic visa he may hold,” the letter continues.

One more request: “The signees are urging the Biden administration to pursue an investigation of its own into any role played by U.S. actors in organizing the riot in the Brazilian capital,” Isaac and John write.

In case you forgot … Earlier this week, Stephen K. Bannon and former Trump adviser Jason Miller — reached out, “while Donald Trump Jr. spoke remotely to a gathering in Brazil last year to push claims that outside forces were seeking to undermine Bolsonaro’s campaign.” Earlier this week, Michael Kranish and Isaac wrote about how election denialism colored Trump’s relationship with Bolsonaro: After Trump endorsed Bolsonaro for reelection, prominent U.S. election deniers — such asand former Trump adviser— reached out, “whilespoke remotely to a gathering in Brazil last year to push claims that outside forces were seeking to undermine Bolsonaro’s campaign.”

Also of note from Adam Taylor: Florida holds a strange, swampy allure for ousted foreign leaders.

Poll Watch

Americans want Congress to focus on the inflation, crime, and protecting entitlements, but can’t agree on much else

From Post polling analyst Emily Guskin: As the 118th Congress gets started, with a new Republican majority pressing its proposals and investigations, it is a good time to see what Americans think the lawmaking body should prioritize. Two recent national polls measured the public’s top priorities, finding partisan agreement on some issues and deep divides on others.

Advertisement

Inflation tops the list: A January CBS News/YouGov poll found 76 percent of Americans saying that Congress should put a “high priority” on lowering inflation, with majorities also wanting Congress to prioritize protecting Social Security and Medicare (71 percent) and reducing crime (63 percent). At least 6 in 10 Democrats and Republicans agreed that each of these issues should be a priority.

Separately, a December AP-NORC poll asked Americans an open-ended question on what problems they would like the government to work on in the coming year. The most popular responses were economy-related, with 31 percent mentioning the economy in general and 30 percent naming inflation; both Democrats and Republicans ranked each among their top issues.

The divide

Beyond these top issues of agreement, Democrats’ and Republicans’ priorities don’t match up. In the CBS/YouGov poll, most Republicans said Congress should put a high priority on securing the United States-Mexico border and investigating Joe and Hunter Biden, while far fewer Democrats prioritize these. A majority of Republicans, 63 percent, want to prioritize increasing U.S. energy production and 44 percent of Democrats agree.

Advertisement

On the other side, the CBS/YouGov poll found majorities of Democrats want Congress to prioritize protecting abortion access and addressing climate change, while fewer than 1 in 4 Republicans agreed. AP-NORC found more Democrats than Republicans saying the government should focus on the environment and climate change, gun issues, education and student debt along with health-care reform.

The polls also revealed several issues that are relatively low priorities for both Democrats and Republicans. The CBS/YouGov poll found a quarter of Americans want Congress to prioritize restricting abortion access, including 24 percent of Democrats and 32 percent of Republicans. And a 29 percent share of Americans want Congress to investigate the CDC, including 19 percent of Democrats and 40 percent of Republicans.

With a majority of Democrats and Republicans saying Congress should prioritize lowering inflation, protecting Social Security and Medicare and reducing crime, these polls provide a clear to-do list (and don’t do list).

What we're watching

We’re awaiting the next revelation about Rep. George Santos (R-N. Y), the newly sworn-in congressman who has fabricated nearly every aspect of his biography. Reps. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.) and Nicholas A. Langworthy (R-N.Y.) — the latter of whom is also chairman of the New York State Republican Committee — have called on Santos to resign.

Will McCarthy continue to stand by Santos? Will Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the No. 4 House Republican, weigh in?

Azi Paybarah writes. “Republicans have a slim advantage in the House, and a resignation and special election later this year in a swing district could prove politically costly for McCarthy,” our colleaguewrites.

So, then, will he be given committee assignments? Will the House Ethics Committee open an investigation?

McCarthy has said he does not want to overturn the will of the people who elected Santos. But it’s not clear voters would’ve elected him if they’d known more about him ahead of Election Day — including the latest revelations from our colleagues Isaac Stanley-Becker and Emma Brown, who report that he did not disclose, on a financial disclosure form, income that he was paid by a company accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission of running a “classic Ponzi scheme.”

What will Republicans do?

Inflation

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to release new data this morning showing that inflation — although still high — is cooling, Rachel Siegel writes. The data is predicted to show that prices rose about 6.5 percent in December compared with the year before.

The Media

Early reeeads

From us:

From across the web:

Viral

#BoyDad

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

GiftOutline Gift Article