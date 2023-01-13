McCarthy invites Biden to deliver State of the Union address on Feb. 7

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday invited President Biden to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden had accepted the invitation.
The speech will mark the first time that Biden will address a divided Congress, as Republicans hold majority control of the House following gains in November’s midterm elections and Democrats increased their advantage in the Senate by one seat.
Last year, Biden delivered the State of the Union address on March 1.