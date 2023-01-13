Post Politics Now Biden hosting Japanese leader amid controversy over classified documents

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend a meeting at Kantei Palace in Tokyo on May 24. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Today, President Biden is welcoming Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the White House for meetings in which Japan’s major military buildup and nuclear threats posed by China and North Korea are expected to be on the agenda. As Kishida visits Washington, he is dealing with the fallout back home from challenges including the recent resignations of four cabinet ministers.

Biden is facing a burgeoning controversy of his own over the discovery of what his lawyers have characterized as a small number of classified documents from his days as vice president at a former office in Washington and his Delaware home. On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel to review the matter.

  • 11:15 a.m. Eastern: Biden welcomes Kishida to the White House for a bilateral meeting and working lunch.
  • 12:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 1:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House for Delaware.
