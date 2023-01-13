Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

California’s next senator could get tougher on Silicon Valley giants

California Democrats are lining up to replace Dianne Feinstein in a potential 2024 Senate primary race that could have major ramifications for Silicon Valley.

Several progressives highly critical of the tech giants this week have signaled interest in the seat held by Feinstein, whose term is up after next year but has yet to announce her plans.

If one is elected, it could mark a shift for California’s delegation in Washington, whose members have at times resisted sweeping proposals targeting homegrown companies.

When the Senate Judiciary Committee considered legislation last year taking aim at the alleged anti-competitive conduct of giants like Facebook, Apple and Google, Feinstein pushed back, arguing that the proposals shouldn’t only target a few firms in her state.

“If the conduct this bill seeks to prevent is unfair and improper, I believe that conduct should be prevented from anyone who engages in it, not only a small handful of companies,” she said during one markup, echoing concerns from fellow Democratic California Sen. Alex Padilla.

That approach could change depending on the outcome in 2024.

Here’s our way-too-early look at who is poised to run and where they stand on key tech fronts:

Rep. Katie Porter

Porter, who publicly announced her 2024 Senate bid on Tuesday, has been an outspoken critic of the tech giants’ practices around competition, labor and privacy, and she backed aggressive proposals seeking to curb their alleged abuses.

Porter, the deputy chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, was a co-sponsor of one of the bills that Feinstein criticized for focusing too narrowly on industry behemoths, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICOA), which would bar large tech companies from giving their own products a leg up over competitors’ services.

She’s been endorsed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), an outspoken tech critic, and has joined Warren in calling for federal antitrust enforcers to take a harder line against mergers and acquisitions by industry giants.

Porter has also pressed tech companies on their labor protections and wages for content moderators, and she co-sponsored legislation to open digital platforms up to liability for gun sales on their sites, a bill also backed by Feinstein.

Rep. Barbara Lee

Lee, who reportedly informed colleagues of her plans to run for Feinstein’s seat on Wednesday, has been less vocal than Porter on issues like tech antitrust and data privacy. But she has also backed legislation to restrict so-called self-preferencing tactics by the tech giants, widely seen as a litmus test by antitrust advocates.

A longtime member of the Congressional Black Caucus’s Diversity Task Force, Lee has been most outspoken in calling out racial disparities and inequities in Silicon Valley. She has urged tech companies to diversify their workforces and disclose more demographic data. Lee has also led legislation to boost inclusion programs in STEM education.

In one of her most notable tech votes to date, Lee was one of only a couple dozen lawmakers to oppose a law to open digital services up to liability for knowingly facilitating sex trafficking by carving out Section 230. Lee, a former Congressional Progressive Caucus chair, said the measure “made it harder for sex workers to access critical health and safety resources.”

Rep. Adam B. Schiff

Schiff, who has expressed interest in the seat but not yet announced a run, has scrutinized social networks’ efforts to combat misinformation and floated weakening their liability protections under Section 230, but he’s largely taken a more moderate approach to tech legislation.

The former House Intelligence Committee chair has repeatedly pressed tech companies to step up their efforts to crack down on misleading content and foreign disinformation, and he’s backed legislation to require digital platforms to be more transparent about their practices.

Some Big Tech critics have argued that measures to boost transparency and scale back the industry’s liability shield don’t go far enough and could even be advantageous to giant companies, some of which have rallied behind those efforts.

Schiff declined to say whether he supported including tech antitrust legislation in a year-end spending bill during a CNN interview in December, but said he was concerned about the practice by tech giants of scooping up “budding” rivals.

Rep. Ro Khanna

Khanna, who represents part of Silicon Valley and has previously expressed interest in running for Senate, has floated an array of proposals around privacy, antitrust and online harms. But he has sharply criticized lawmakers’ tech antitrust proposals and cautioned U.S. policymakers against following in the footsteps of Europe, which is rolling out sweeping new digital rules.

In his recent book, Khanna urged Congress to promote competition online “without enacting legislation that is overbroad or destroys services that consumers want.” He’s also expressed concern that proposals aimed at regulating social media could run afoul of the First Amendment. Like Lee, Khanna voted against the 2018 sex trafficking law and has since called for its repeal.

Our top tabs

Google warns that Supreme Court decision could ‘upend the internet’

The company argued that a case the court is considering could end up increasing censorship and the amount of offensive content online, the Wall Street Journal’s John D. McKinnon reports. The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in the case, Gonzalez v. Google, next month.

“The Supreme Court agreed last year to hear the lawsuit, in which the plaintiffs have contended Section 230 shouldn’t protect platforms when they recommend harmful content, such as terrorist videos, even if the shield law protects the platforms in publishing the harmful content,” McKinnon writes.

House Republicans propose bill restricting feds from pressuring social media companies to remove lawful posts

The legislation introduced by three top House Republicans would restrict federal employees from pushing for “the removal or suppression of lawful speech” online, the Wall Street Journal’s Ryan Tracy reports. The bill is sponsored by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.).

“The Republicans’ bill wouldn’t apply to tech platforms’ independent content moderation decisions,” Tracy writes, citing a House Oversight Committee aide. “In addition to barring federal employees from pressuring internet platforms to remove legal content, the bill would ban federal employees from advocating for removal or restrictions of social-media accounts, or for posts to be labeled with a disclaimer.”

Google and Nvidia raised concerns about Microsoft’s Activison acquisition

Google and Nvidia gave information to the Federal Trade Commission, which has tried to block Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion deal to buy the video game company, Bloomberg News’s Leah Nylen, Dina Bass, and Ian King report.

“Google and Nvidia provided information that backs a key FTC contention — that Microsoft could gain an unfair advantage in the market for cloud, subscription and mobile gaming,” they write. “In its remarks to the FTC, Nvidia stressed the need for equal and open access to game titles but didn’t directly oppose the acquisition.”

Microsoft has also asked a federal judge to pause a lawsuit by gamers who argued that the deal would reduce competition, Reuters’s Mike Scarcella reports. The plaintiffs’ attorney in the case, Joseph Saveri, told Reuters that “Microsoft hasn't provided any sound basis for stopping our case” and that pausing the lawsuit would be in conflict with what he called an agreed-upon schedule for the lawsuit.

