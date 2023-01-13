What are classified documents? Explaining the levels, penalties for mishandling.

As both Biden and Trump face special-counsel investigations, here’s what to know about classified documents

By
and 
 
Updated January 13, 2023 at 1:25 p.m. EST|Published January 13, 2023 at 1:15 p.m. EST
(Jim Watson, Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

President Biden is facing intense scrutiny after batches of classified documents dating from his vice presidency were found in his former think-tank office in Washington and in his Wilmington, Del., home, sparking a Justice Department investigation and prompting Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint Robert K. Hur as special counsel to investigate.

Garland announced the appointment two months after he named a different special counsel to oversee the criminal probe of former president Donald Trump’s handling of classified information.

Elected officials’ handling of sensitive government material has been the subject of fierce political debate in recent years — drawing public attention to the way classification, a bureaucratic process that’s a staple in Washington, actually works.

Here are the basics.

