Furor over documents creates unexpected political peril for Biden ... Amy Gardner and Marianna Sotomayor look at whether House rebels' push to change Congress will make it harder to get things done .. What we're watching: Biden will welcome Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the White House today

On K Street

A top Chamber lobbyist talks Kevin McCarthy, immigration reform and 'woke capitalism’

Ten questions for … Neil Bradley: We spoke with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s chief policy officer about why he’s optimistic about passing permitting and immigration bills, how he views a potential clash over the debt limit, and the Chamber’s relationship with his former boss, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). This is interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: What’s the Chamber’s top legislative priority heading into this Congress?

Bradley: We’ve articulated two really big early legislative priorities. One is completing work on what we got pretty close to getting done at the end of last year — that’s permitting reform. And the new priority is to get something done on border security and immigration.

The Early: You’ve said the Chamber’s lobbyists are already talking with senators about how to pass permitting legislation. Do you see the bill from either Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) or West Virginia Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito as the starting place for those discussions?

Bradley: Well, there's a great deal of similarity between the two bills. There's more areas of agreement than there are of disagreement. We view the starting place as those areas of agreement and then figuring out how we bridge the limited areas of disagreement — some of the language around transmission line siting proved to be an obstacle last year.

The Early: What’s the timeline for such a bill?

Bradley: Perhaps the biggest hurdle we face is that there’s no natural deadline. Our role is to instill a sense of urgency on the part of lawmakers to get this done, so you'll see us in the coming weeks and months really beginning to highlight the delays that are being caused because of an unreformed permitting process and using that to amp up pressure on lawmakers to reach a deal.

The Early: How concerned are you about a small group of Republicans holding the conference hostage over the debt limit?

Bradley: There’s certainly the ability of members to try to disrupt the process. But one of the reasons that a small number of members [were] able to hold the majority until their demands were met is because it was a party-line vote. There’s not going to be a debt-limit increase or a final appropriations agreement that can become law that's going to be party-line. The ability to extract concessions becomes greatly diminished when you're dealing with what, by necessity, will be a bipartisan proposal.

The Early: You told reporters Thursday afternoon that “there are paths forward that both address the debt limit and begin to address the exceptionally large debt and deficit that we have.” What would you like to see in such a compromise?

Bradley: One of the most promising proposals is the bipartisan TRUST Act [introduced by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah)]. It creates essentially select committees, if you will, to deal with the underfunded trust fund programs that are going bankrupt — these are Social Security and Medicare — and requires that their proposals receive a vote in the House and the Senate.

The Early: Suzanne Clark, the Chamber’s president and chief executive, said Thursday that the bipartisan group of senators who visited the border this week gave her hope that Congress could pass an immigration bill. You were an aide to House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-Va.) when the Senate passed an immigration bill in 2013 and House Republicans refused to bring it up for a vote. Why do you think Congress can get it done now?

Bradley: I think there’s a variety of differences now. One is the clear urgency of the border crisis. We are reaching unfathomable levels in terms of our border insecurity. At the same time, the lack of growing legal workforce is much more problematic today than it was a decade ago. Finally, 2013 was the heyday of comprehensive [immigration reform]. And we’ve discovered that, in this space, Congress does not do comprehensive well. If we break this into pieces, I do think that we can make progress that eluded everyone for the last decade.

The Early: You’ve seen more and more Republicans criticizing “woke capitalism.” Clark told reporters on Thursday after her “State of American Business” speech that she recently looked up the word “woke” on Urban Dictionary to better understand what it meant. What does it mean to you?

Bradley: I often joke that “woke” is simply a synonym for “something that I disagree with.” I don’t think it has a consistent definition other than the fact that it’s always used to express something with which someone disagrees. It's kind of become a new shorthand.

The Early: McCarthy said last year that he wouldn’t meet with the Chamber if he was elected speaker, according to Axios. What has the Chamber done, if anything, to try to rebuild a relationship with him?

Bradley: I think there’s a fundamental lack of understanding of how we engage. If you have a problem or a public policy issue and your strategy is to show up at the last minute in the speaker’s office or the leader’s office, you're not doing your job very well. People who do advocacy work are engaged all the way through the process. Our team engages leadership and chairmen and rank-and-file members on a daily and weekly basis. That's always been the case and hasn't changed in the past year.

The Early: I understand that lobbying is about more than meeting with congressional leaders, and certainly about more than making last-minute “Hail Mary” appeals to them. But it seems to me like it might be a problem if the Chamber did not have a good relationship with the Republican speaker of the House.

Bradley: Do you think it would be a problem if we didn't have a good relationship with the Democratic speaker of the House?

The Early: Yes, I think that would be a problem as well.

Bradley: I don’t recall anyone asking the last time we were in to visit [former] Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi. That’s never been a fascination for the press. The truth is that we worked with Speaker Pelosi and her team on areas of agreement. They always understood where we were when there were areas of disagreement. That was true with Paul Ryan when he was the Republican speaker and John Boehner before that. I think people often think of trade associations and the Chamber as if they're a single-party lobbying firm, the value of which is tied to their relationships to a particular member. That's not the role of the Chamber or other trade associations.

At the White House

Furor over documents creates unexpected political peril for Biden

Day three: “President Biden, facing a special counsel investigation amid new revelations of classified documents in his possession after the vice presidency, suddenly confronts a ballooning political problem that threatens to hamstring his agenda and blunt the momentum he hoped to seize at the halfway mark of his term,” our colleagues Matt Viser, Marianna Sotomayor and Yasmeen Abutaleb write.

“For one thing, the matter could get at some of the self-proclaimed strengths — experience, competence and familiarity with the workings of national security — of a president who has often stressed how seriously he takes the country’s intelligence and diplomatic traditions.”

Meanwhile, “Republicans may face their own conundrum regarding the documents, given the parallel investigations of the two presidents. If they accuse Biden of acting egregiously, that could weaken any assertion that Trump acted responsibly. And if they defend Trump’s behavior as harmless, it may be harder for them to argue that Biden is guilty of a major transgression.”

Either way, Thursday’s appointment of 49-year-old Robert K. Hur, a former top federal prosecutor who also oversaw Robert S. Mueller III’s the two potential rivals for the White House in 2024 will each proceed toward that race under the shadow of criminal investigations,” our colleagues Perry Stein, Devlin Barrett and Matt Viser write. , a former top federal prosecutor who also oversaw’s investigation of Russian election interference, “means that for some indefinite period of time,

As the criminal investigation gets underway, here are some unanswered questions:

Would Biden be willing to be interviewed by investigators?

How and why were the documents taken to his office and home?

Who had access to the rooms where the classified documents were found?

Why did it take Biden’s legal team more than a month to find the classified documents at his home after the discovery of the documents in his office — and even longer to find an additional document this week?

Why didn’t Biden tell the public earlier?

Have all classified materials been found and returned?

More: Biden’s whirlwind final days as vice president had aides scrambling to close his White House office. By CNN’s Kevin Liptak, Phil Mattingly, Jeff Zeleny and Arlette Saenz.

On the Hill

House rebels pushed to change Congress. Will they make it harder to get things done?

Business as usual, or nah? “The hard-right rebels in the House who initially opposed Kevin McCarthy for speaker argued that giving all members of Congress a greater say in lawmaking would be healthy for democracy,” our colleagues Amy Gardner and Marianna Sotomayor report. “Over four torturous days last week, they pushed for single-subject legislation, more time to read bills and the right for all members to propose amendments. But what remains uncertain is whether those changes will allow anything to get done.”

“Republican and Democratic critics alike say the concessions — most of them part of an informal agreement between the 20 dissenters and McCarthy — will allow a small group of lawmakers to grind the legislative process to a halt. And the stakes are high in a year with not only a budget battle coming in the fall but also a looming deadline to raise the nation’s debt limit and avoid a catastrophic default.”

“When you open up a Pandora’s box, sometimes you don’t realize what tomorrow or next week or next month brings in,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Tex.) told our colleagues. “Today’s vote wasn’t just about the whole package, it’s, you know, what does … the next obstacle look like?”

What we're watching

Biden will welcome Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the White House today for his first visit as prime minister. The pair will hold a bilateral meeting to discuss a wide range of economic and security issues, including the military and nuclear threats posed by China and North Korea, respectively.

The meeting with Washington’s closest ally in the Indo-Pacific follows the unveiling of a new joint strategic alliance to counter Chinese aggression, and Japan’s new national security strategy. The meeting also comes ahead of May’s Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima.

The Media

Weekend reeeads

Coffee Break(s)

If you’re lucky enough to win the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot tonight, don’t forget to pay your taxes.

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

