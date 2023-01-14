More classified documents found at Biden’s Wilmington home, White House says

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden’s lawyers found additional classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Del., this week, the White House disclosed Saturday. Biden’s personal lawyers initially found one document with a classified marking on Wednesday in a room adjacent to the garage and stopped searching the property because they do not have security clearance. A White House lawyer with a clearance, Richard Sauber, then searched the Wilmington residence on Thursday and found the additional documents, Sauber said in a statement.

“Because I have a security clearance, I went to Wilmington Thursday evening to facilitate providing the document the President’s personal counsel found on Wednesday to the Justice Department," Sauber said in a statement. “While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages. The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them.”

Also on Saturday, Bob Bauer, the president’s personal attorney, released a public timeline of events regarding the discovery of classified documents at Biden’s personal office and his Wilmington home in an effort to demonstrate their cooperation with the Department of Justice’s investigation.

The statement outlines the various steps Biden’s lawyers have taken since last November, when they discovered what the White House described as a “small number” of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, an institute in Washington where Biden kept an office after serving as vice president.

Some of the classified material found in the office was marked top secret, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe an ongoing investigation.

On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the handling of classified documents found at Biden’s former office and his residence. Garland tapped Robert K. Hur, a senior official at the Justice Department during the Trump administration, to lead the investigation. Hur’s appointment comes after Garland in November named a special counsel, Jack Smith, to lead an entirely separate probe into the retention of classified documents at the Florida residence of former president Donald Trump.

Garland’s decision to appoint Hur in the Biden case followed an initial investigation led by John Lausch, the U.S. attorney in Chicago and a Trump administration holdover. Initially, the investigation centered on the discovery of the classified documents — about 10 in total, according to the people familiar with the matter — at the Penn Biden Center.

But on Dec. 20, a lawyer for Biden notified Lausch that additional classified documents were found in the garage at Biden’s Wilmington home. Then, on Thursday morning, Biden’s attorney alerted authorities that an additional classified document was found at Biden’s Wilmington residence in a room adjacent to the garage.

After Garland announced the appointment of a special counsel, Sauber said, “We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the President and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake.”

After news broke of the Justice Department’s review, Biden told reporters he was “surprised” by the discovery of classified documents. He said he had no idea what was in the documents and emphasized his lawyers were fully cooperating with the matter. Multiple aides who worked with Biden have been interviewed by federal law enforcement officials as part of the investigation, people familiar with the matter said.

Biden stopped using his office at the Penn Biden Center when he launched his campaign for president, but aides decided not to vacate the space because they thought he could return to the office if he did not win the presidency, according to the person familiar with the matter. Once Biden won the presidential election, the person said, the ongoing pandemic and other more pressing matters took precedence. Moore and the other lawyer eventually moved to vacate the space late last year, the person said.

The classified materials were found among Biden’s personal documents, including files related to the planning of Beau Biden’s funeral. Beau Biden, the president’s eldest son, died in 2015.

A spokesperson for the University of Pennsylvania said the Penn Biden Center is still functioning “with a limited staff," and the university did not ask Biden’s lawyers to vacate the office space. When asked if any individuals associated with the university were interviewed as part of the federal investigation, the spokesperson referred comment to the Justice Department.

At this stage, the Trump and Biden classified documents cases appear to differ in significant ways. In Trump’s case, the FBI conducted a court-approved search last August of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago club and residence after months of demands for the return of all secret government documents.

According to government court findings, the FBI recovered more than 300 classified documents and thousands of non-classified government materials from Mar-a-Lago. Agents found many of those documents after Trump’s team had assured federal investigators that they had turned over everything they could find.

By contrast, Biden’s team says it voluntarily notified authorities upon discovery of classified documents and appears to have returned all materials to the government, according to his lawyers and other people familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss it.

Legal experts say that it is not uncommon for some people who have security clearances to mishandle classified documents, or to inadvertently keep material that is restricted after leaving government service. The criteria for prosecuting people who mishandle classified documents include proving that the person intentionally flouted rules for how to secure the materials.

The Biden case also comes just after Republicans took control of the House of Representatives and began to launch aggressive oversight investigations. Both the House Oversight Committee and House Judiciary Committee have already sent letters to the White House and Justice Department, respectively, demanding documents related to the discovery of classified material at Biden’s office and home.

