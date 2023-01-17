The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Biden to host Dutch prime minister, basketball’s Warriors at White House

Key updates
On our radar: After skipping two visits under Trump, the Warriors are headed to the White House
On our radar: How polar opposites McCarthy and McConnell will lead the GOP
The latest: No visitors logs exist for Biden’s Wilmington home, White House says
President Biden makes his way to the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
clock iconUpdated just now

Today, President Biden is welcoming Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and the Golden State Warriors, the 2022 NBA champions, to the White House for separate gatherings. Rutte’s visit is expected to focus on Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine and technology policy toward China.

The Warriors are visiting the White House for the first since Barack Obama’s presidency despite having twice won the title during President Donald Trump’s tenure. One year Trump rescinded an invitation. Another, the team chose to focus on community service instead. Biden is likely to get peppered with questions from reporters at both events about the ongoing controversy over his retention of classified records from his days as vice president.

Your daily dashboard

  • 11:15 a.m. Eastern: Biden meets with Rutte.
  • 1:45 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 2:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden hosts the Warriors.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

11:15 a.m. Eastern: Biden meets with Rutte.
1:45 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
2:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden hosts the Warriors.

1/3

End of carousel
Live contributors
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
JohnWagner
MarianaAlfaro

1/2

End of carousel
Loading...