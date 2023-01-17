Post Politics Now Biden to host Dutch prime minister, basketball’s Warriors at White House

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who lost a bid to be House majority whip late last year, is now training his sights on the Senate.
Banks announced a 2024 bid on Tuesday, saying the nation is “at a turning point.”
“We need conservatives in Washington who are not afraid to fight back against the radical socialist Democrats who are trying to change America,” he said in a statement accompanied by a nearly three-minute video. “I was proud to serve my country in the military, and I have been on the front lines fighting for our conservative Hoosier values in Congress. With your help, I’ll do that in an even bigger way in the United States Senate.”