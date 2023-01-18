Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Wednesday! You know you’re getting old when you learn about 2022's word of the year in 2023. Send hip tips to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. Below: The Federal Election Commission dismisses a complaint about Gmail spam filters, and the U.K. government adds harsher penalties to its Online Safety Bill. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Businesses and schools are facing pressure to also drop TikTok TikTok skeptics have notched a series of wins in their push to get the app blocked from government devices in recent weeks, with roughly two dozen states instituting bans.

Critics of the platform now are eyeing new targets in their political crackdown: businesses that partner with TikTok and schools that allow its use on campus.

Earlier this month, Reps. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) voiced concern about ESPN’s decision to let TikTok sponsor halftime shows for its college football coverage, writing in a letter to the company that it “raises serious questions about ESPN corporate decision-making and the risk analysis it conducts when soliciting sponsorships.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) expressed similar concerns in a separate letter to banking giant JPMorgan Chase over its reported partnership with TikTok parent company ByteDance to develop payments technology, which he argued could expose consumer data to China.

Meanwhile, federal and state officials are increasingly pushing to limit student and staff access in schools, in part to comply with state restrictions on public institutions.

In Washington, a group of House Republicans led by Rep. Brian Babin (R-Tex.) last week introduced a bill to block federal funding to universities unless they ban the use of TikTok on its devices. Around the country, some schools are moving ahead with their own restrictions.

Others such as the University of Florida have stopped short of restricting its use but urged members of its community to stop using the app, citing security concerns.

TikTok did not return a request for comment.

The moves signal critics of the platform are turning up scrutiny of TikTok ’s prevalence in other spheres of society beyond just government.

And it could indicate that more corporations and public institutions alike are poised to face added pressure from Washington if they do not sever ties with TikTok and ByteDance, or put restrictions in place around use of the platform.

Rubio, Gallagher and Krishnamoorthi are pushing for far more aggressive action on Capitol Hill, introducing legislation last Congress to ban TikTok wholesale in the United States. “Congress needs to act against the TikTok threat before it’s too late,” Rubio and Gallagher wrote in a November op-ed.

Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) also told Axios that he is considering legislation to ban not only TikTok but a wider “category of applications” in the United States.

While calls for a sweeping prohibition have some bipartisan support, the bill introduced last Congress drew only a handful of co-sponsors and the other has yet to be unveiled, meaning they are both a long way from passage.

In the meantime, officials appear poised to ratchet up pressure in other discrete areas where TikTok use is prevalent, and to make its corporate partners feel the heat.

FEC dismisses GOP complaint over Gmail spam filters

The Federal Election Commission wrote that “Google’s spam filter is in place for commercial, rather than electoral, purposes,” Isaac Stanley-Becker reports. Republican campaign groups last year argued that the spam filters’ disproportionate flagging of Republican fundraising emails was a prohibited in-kind contribution to Democrats. Republicans also seized on a study about bias of a Google algorithm, but its authors said the research was misrepresented.

“While rejecting the GOP’s critiques, Google also bowed to them, introducing a pilot program that allowed federal campaigns to exempt emails from spam detection,” Isaac writes. “A Google spokesman declined to say how many campaigns signed up for the program.” The spokesman, José Castañeda, welcomed the decision, saying that it “reaffirms that Gmail does not filter emails for political purposes.” The company will “continue to invest in our Gmail industry-leading spam filters because, as the FEC notes, they’re important to protecting people’s inboxes from receiving unwanted, unsolicited or dangerous messages,” he said.

U.K. government adds stiffer penalties to Online Safety Bill

Senior tech executives who have “consented or connived in ignoring enforceable requirements, risking serious harm to children,” could face jail time as part of the U.K. government’s changes to the legislation, which is designed to boost children’s online safety, the Guardian’s Dan Milmo reports. The penalties won’t impact executives who “acted in good faith” to comply with the rules, Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said.

“The bill also places a duty of care on tech firms to shield users from illegal content such as child sexual abuse and terrorist material,” Milmo writes. “Companies that breach the act could face fines of up to 18 [million pounds] or 10 [percent] of global turnover.”

The changes came after pressure from dozens of members of the ruling Conservative Party. They wanted to add an amendment to the bill penalizing executives with two years of jail time for breaking the rules.

