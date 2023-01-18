What is the debt ceiling, and what happens if the U.S. hits it?

House Republicans are locked in a standoff with the Biden administration over a deadline to raise the nation’s debt ceiling or risk fiscal calamity.
While the Biden administration is urging lawmakers to pass a law allowing more borrowing, several House Republicans have said they’ll only vote to do so if the administration agrees to steep spending cuts, which the White House and majority Democratic Senate view as a nonstarter.
Here’s a look at what the debt ceiling is and why we’re talking about it so much lately.
