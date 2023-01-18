Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … Further evidence of how much the GOP has changed since the Bush years … DeSantis inauguration sponsored by companies he loves to bash … Wes Moore to be sworn in, making history as Md.’s first Black governor … but first …

On the Hill

🚨 The Senate is sending a major bipartisan signal, announcing that it will hold its first hearing of the new Congress on the lack of competition in the ticketing industry. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), chairwoman of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee, and Sen. Mike Lee (Utah), the subcommittee’s top Republican, will hold the hearing on Tuesday, the first full legislative day the Senate is back in session.

Advertisement

Uproar over Ticketmaster reached a boiling point in November during the release of Taylor Swift concert tickets. Some lawmakers have promised to hold Ticketmaster accountable and examine the monopolization of the live-event industry.

Democrats prepare for House GOP to deny members key committee posts

Republicans are making a strong statement with their committee membership plans by giving plum assignments to members who have expressed extremist beliefs and been linked to white nationalists (see below), while making clear they will get back at Democrats for kicking those members off panels in the last Congress.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.), who were removed from their committees in the last Congress by Democrats, have been given two committee assignments each. Both will sit on the House Oversight Committee, which is expected to launch several investigations into President Biden, his administration, as well as his son, Hunter Biden.

Advertisement

“Joe Biden, be prepared,” Greene said in a statement. “We are going to uncover every corrupt business dealing, every foreign entanglement, every abuse of power.”

The committee assignments for Greene and Gosar show that House GOP leadership is not only allowing them to return to regular congressional activities, but embracing them and other controversial members — such as Reps. Lauren Boebert (Colo.) and Scott Perry (Pa.) — by giving them prominent roles that will allow them to help shape the party’s agenda.

Next up: Revenge

Republicans’ next move is expected to be denying Democratic Reps. Adam B. Schiff (Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (Calif.) seats on the House Intelligence Committee, and seeking to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off the Foreign Affairs Committee.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) will nominate Schiff to be the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, according to a person familiar with the process, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the plans.

Advertisement

If — more likely when — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) removes Schiff, Democrats will be unable to block the move because speakers have control over who can sit on select committees. So Democrats are considering their options.

“There are other committees that are less political,” one senior Democratic leadership aide said, including the House Appropriations Committee, a high-profile committee with stature responsible for directing federal spending.

Schiff has been “on leave” from the Appropriations Committee while he led the Intelligence Committee for the past four years, leading the party through the first impeachment of President Donald Trump. (Republicans have charged Schiff with leading a “witch hunt” and “lying” about evidence, charges Schiff and Democrats adamantly deny. Our colleague Glenn Kessler has a fact check here.)

Alternately, Jeffries could appoint Schiff to one of the new select committees that Republicans created to investigate China (which has bipartisan support), the government's handling of the pandemic, and the “weaponization” of the federal government.

McCarthy said on Fox News last week that he would not block any of Jeffries’s picks for those new select committees.

However, Schiff just finished serving on the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, and he might be looking to serve on a panel that doesn’t dominate his time and won’t focus on investigations, especially as he considers running a 2024 Senate campaign. Being booted off his committee by McCarthy, a fellow Californian, could provide Schiff a fundraising boost in what is expected to be a crowded primary.

Advertisement

As for Omar, the process to remove her from the Foreign Affairs Committee would involve a vote by the entire House.

She anticipates being reappointed to that committee, her spokesman said. A vote to kick her off would show how clearly members switch positions depending on who is doing the offending. Omar has made comments that lawmakers in both parties have condemned as antisemitic. She apologized and voted for a Democratic resolution denouncing hatred. Democrats put it up for a vote rather than heeding Republican calls in 2019 to boot her from the panel.

A ‘retaliatory issue’

Eleven Republican lawmakers joined Democrats in voting to kick Greene off the Education and Labor Committee and the Budget Committee in 2021, but many warned it set a bad precedent. (Greene had expressed support for QAnon, the extremist ideology; claimed a Jewish cabal had sparked a deadly wildfire with a space laser; and suggested that some mass shootings were staged by supporters of gun control and that the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were orchestrated by the government, among other things.)

Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio) voted to keep Greene on her committees, and he voted “present” during the 2021 vote to remove Gosar from the Oversight and Reform Committee and the Natural Resources Committee. (Gosar’s offense: tweeting an anime video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and swinging swords at Biden.)

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Joyce told us that committee assignments should be handled “within the confines of each party.”

“I thought it was [a bad precedent] when they did it to Marjorie Taylor Greene and Gosar,” Joyce said. “And obviously it’s something that creates this retaliatory issue for our conference.”

Greene will also serve on the Homeland Security Committee, which is expected to take up much of the Republican border security agenda.

Greene clinched her return to committee assignments after she became a close ally of McCarthy and worked to help him secure the gavel as part of her move from outside agitator to inside player, as our colleagues Ashley Parker and Michael Scherer chronicled over the weekend. She has backed away from some of the more extremist positions she took in the past.

Santos seated

The return of Gosar and Greene has been overshadowed in some ways by embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who was granted his committee assignments on Tuesday even as Republicans struggle with how to handle his brazen fabrication of much of his past.

Advertisement

He will sit on the Small Business Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee, according to a steering committee member and GOP aide who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Further evidence of how much the GOP has changed since the Bush years

The view from Bushworld: The George W. Bush Institute — the think tank arm of Bush’s post-presidential apparatus — is out with new policy recommendations this morning on topics including immigration, veterans, education, Ukraine and battling authoritarianism. Among those that caught our eye are ones that clearly break with some Republicans in Congress:

Increasing aid to Ukraine: McCarthy is promising that Ukraine won’t get a “blank check” and some Republicans are pushing to cut military aid, but the Bush Institute is pressing for the opposite: “The United States and its allies must increase military support for Ukraine to help it achieve victory over Russia.” Such aid could include tanks and fighter jets, the institute added, which the Biden administration has not provided to date.

Admit more refugees: “ The Biden administration should be applauded for raising the refugee ceiling after years of very low caps” under the Trump administration, the institute writes. “But its inability to get close to that higher level and appallingly low resettlement numbers the last two years have undermined the message that a higher refugee ceiling sends.”

Bring more democracy activists to the White House: The recommendations echo Biden’s language about the struggle between democracy and authoritarianism, and call for him to do more: “Practically, that means welcoming more activists to the Oval Office for publicized meetings with the president.”

We’ll see how many of these policies House Republicans adopt.

The campaign

DeSantis inauguration sponsored by companies he loves to bash

Friends in strange places: “Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) has built his national profile, and possibly a future presidential run, on challenging major companies on controversial social issues,” our colleague Isaac Arnsdorf writes. “But some of those same companies and their lobbyists bankrolled his inaugural festivities earlier this month.”

Advertisement

“Two major fundraisers are lobbyists for Disney, the entertainment giant that DeSantis moved to punish for speaking out against his bill restricting classroom discussions of sexuality.”

“Another inauguration co-chair lobbies for BlackRock, the investment powerhouse that DeSantis’ administration divested of state funds in retaliation for the firm’s social impact standards. Additional listed sponsors included CVS Health and Walgreens , chain pharmacies that DeSantis criticized at a recent news conference on drug prices.”

“The donations underscore how DeSantis maintains corporate ties even while he works to burnish his image as taking on ‘woke’ corporations. At the federal level, candidates from Barack Obama to Donald Trump have imposed (and evaded) measures to curb the role of lobbyists in inaugural fundraising and festivities. DeSantis’ team opted not to impose such restrictions.”

In the States

Wes Moore to be sworn in, making history as Md.’s first Black governor

Happening today: “With his hand on a Bible owned by abolitionist Frederick Douglass, Wes Moore will be sworn in Wednesday to become Maryland’s first Black governor and only the third elected in U.S. history,” our colleagues Erin Cox and Ovetta Wiggins report.

“Moore, an author, combat veteran and former chief of a poverty-fighting nonprofit, will take the oath of office on the steps of the State House in Annapolis, just blocks away from a dock where Africans, forced into the enslaved person trade, arrived in America to be sold.”

“Top posts within the state are also filled with firsts. Moore’s lieutenant governor, Aruna Miller, will become the first woman of color and first immigrant to serve in the No. 2 position; Anthony G. Brown was sworn in as the state’s first Black attorney general earlier this month; and Brooke Lierman became the first woman to serve as comptroller.”

Inauguration Day reads from The Post:

The Media

Early reeeads

From us:

From across the web:

Viral

BREAKING. The First Division of the Philippine Court of Tax Appeals acquitted Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa and Rappler Holdings Corporation of the tax evasion charges filed by the Duterte government. Story to follow https://t.co/m73rSIMtXR pic.twitter.com/wuDAG6cevY — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) January 18, 2023

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

GiftOutline Gift Article