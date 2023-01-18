Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Associated Press informs me that, on this day in 1993, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was observed in all 50 states for the first time. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea The New Greene Party? Last month, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene confidently insisted she was the face of the "base" of the GOP, not its "fringe." House Republicans may have settled the matter in her favor, voting unanimously Tuesday to seat the notorious rhetorical bomb-thrower on two important committees.

The incendiary Georgia lawmaker will now serve on the Homeland Security Committee and the House Oversight and Accountability Committee. Republicans have very publicly planned to use their new majority’s investigative powers on President Biden, his administration and his family.

That’s quite a change of fortunes, as my colleagues Ashley Parker and Michael Scherer documented in their searching weekend look into how Greene repositioned herself, notably by becoming a staunch supporter of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

“In February 2021, Democrats and 11 Republicans stripped Greene from two committees for past social media posts, including falsely claiming that some mass shootings were ‘false flag’ attacks meant to curb Second Amendment rights; that the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks were a government conspiracy; and that a Jewish cabal had used space lasers to ignite a deadly California wildfire. She also came under scrutiny for a slew of anti-Semitic, Islamophobic and racist views she expressed before joining Congress.”

“The following February, in 2022, Greene prompted renewed criticism when she appeared at a conference in Orlando organized by Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist and antisemite.”

She has also declared that former president Barack Obama was a secret Muslim and that former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton had John F. Kennedy Jr. murdered. And she has echoed former president Donald Trump’s false claims of having been cheated out of a second term and praised the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

A few days before Biden took office, Greene texted Trump’s White House chief of staff to say some House Republicans wanted the outgoing president to stay in power by imposing martial law. (She spelled it “Marshall law.”)

(Greene wasn’t the only lawmaker Republicans restored. Rep. Paul A. Gosar will join her on Oversight and serve on House Natural Resources. The Democrat-led House censured and removed him from committees after he posted an anime video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Democrat, and swinging swords at Biden.)

In their Tuesday piece on Green and Gosar’s return to committee work after being exiled in 2021, my colleagues Leigh Ann Caldwell and Amy B Wang distilled the importance of looking not just at who’s in charge, but what it is they’re in charge of doing.

“The powerful homeland security committee decides on the fate of legislation related to the United States’ national security — including on border security and immigration, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, election security and emergency preparedness. The committee also conducts oversight of the Homeland Security Department.”

“The natural resources committee … considers bills about the National Parks system and other public lands, as well as on the nation’s energy, mineral and water resources. The committee also conducts oversight of the Interior, Agriculture and Commerce departments.”

Ashley and Mike’s piece delves deftly into the reasons for Greene and McCarthy to seek rapprochement, or at least detente — each saw advantages to getting politically closer to the other.

Let’s carve out two specific items:

McCarthy’s math. The razor-thin GOP majority meant he needed everyone on board, and that hasn’t become less true.

Greene “made the strategic decision to position herself as conduit between the populist base and her party’s leaders,” they wrote. The Republicans who initially held out against McCarthy all have their own relationship to the GOP base — and that includes on the fundraising front. The Republicans who initially held out against McCarthy all have their own relationship to the GOP base — and that includes on the fundraising front. Perhaps none more than Greene . The days of House leaders wielding campaign cash to keep such members in line are probably gone.

That relationship takes us back to what Greene tweeted last year:

“There are a lot of people that need to hear this. We Conservatives in the @HouseGOP aren’t the fringe. We actually represent the base of Republican voters, which is approximately 70%. And when the party learns to represent Conservative Americans, we will never lose again.”

She does now seem to be the base, and close to the speaker. Or at least her House Republican colleagues are happy to have her oversee the Department of Homeland Security and sit on the panel that’s expected to do much of the work of investigating Biden.

Now, can that base win national elections? That’s a different question. Many Republicans blame Trump-aligned nominees for losing eminently winnable seats in 2022. The answer may come in 2024.

The war in Ukraine

Investigators probe cause of helicopter crash that killed interior minister

“Investigators from the SBU, Ukraine’s internal security service, have started probing the cause of a helicopter crash that killed at least 17 people, including Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky, near a kindergarten Wednesday morning. At least one child, other ministry officials and helicopter crew members were also among those killed in the crash in Brovary, a city next to Kyiv, officials said,” Isabelle Khurshudyan, Leo Sands, Emily Rauhala, Erin Cunningham and Whitney Juckno report.

Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs as wave of layoffs sweeps tech industry

“Microsoft plans to lay off 10,000 employees, the company said Wednesday, as part of a restructuring plan to focus on areas of growth and brace the company for an economic downturn,” Hamza Shaban reports.

“The tech giant is the latest corporation to cut workers amid economic uncertainty, coming off the spectacular highs of the early pandemic period, when Wall Street cheered on the staggering gains of Internet, software and communications companies.”

Wes Moore to be sworn in, making history as Md.’s first Black governor

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Free speech or out of order? As meetings grow wild, officials try to tame public comment.

“Across a polarized nation, governing bodies are restricting — and sometimes even halting — public comment to counter what elected officials describe as an unprecedented level of invective, misinformation and disorder from citizens when they step to the microphone. As contentious social issues roil once-sleepy town council and school board gatherings, some officials say allowing people to have their say is poisoning meetings and thwarting the ability to get business done,” Karin Brulliard reports.

Lab-leak fears are putting virologists under scrutiny

“Critics view pathogen research as the Wild West of science. Virologists have faced online abuse and even death threats amid fears that what they do is dangerous. Above all, conjectures that the coronavirus pandemic might have originated from secret laboratory research have cast a shadow over the field,” Joel Achenbach reports.

Election-fraud conspiracies behind plot to shoot at New Mexico Democrats’ homes, police say

“Following the Monday arrest, new details emerged Tuesday about the alleged conspiracy, including how close a spray of bullets came to the sleeping 10-year-old daughter of a state senator. Albuquerque police said in charging documents released Tuesday that Solomon Peña, 39, who lost a state House seat in November by a nearly 2-1 margin but complained that his defeat was rigged, hatched the plot. Police accused him of conspiring with four accomplices to drive past the officials’ homes and fire at them,” Amy Gardner and Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff report.

What the 21 McCarthy holdouts got in committee assignments

NBC News’s Scott Wong and Kyle Stewart kindly ran down the committee assignments of all 21 House Republicans who initially blocked Rep. Kevin McCarthy from the speakership so you don’t have to. Here are a few examples:

“ Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland , who flipped to McCarthy on the 13th ballot, will continue to serve on the Appropriations panel . Harris, a physician, will be the chairman of the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration subcommittee .”

“ Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida , who was nominated to run against McCarthy for speaker and flipped to him on the 12th ballot, was named by McCarthy as the ‘speaker’s designee’ on the influential Steering Committee , which decides which lawmakers get committee gavels and seats. Donalds also won a coveted spot on the Financial Services Committee , a top panel known on Capitol Hill as an ‘A’ committee.”

“Freshman Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona, who voted ‘present’ on the 15th ballot, will serve on the Homeland Security Committee.”

Governors to voters: The state of our nation is bleak, except under me

“Across the nation in this season of inaugural and State of the State addresses, the sense of looming catastrophe is seemingly everywhere,” Politico’s David Siders writes.

“The remarks may reflect both the Republican instinct to play up down times with a Democrat in the White House and the Democratic instinct not to boast too hard under the same circumstances. But … Like the seasoned pols they are, the governors made a point of offering some self-aggrandizing carve outs to their forecasts of doom.”

“Specifically, they — and their state alone — are doing it right.”

Pentagon sends U.S. arms stored in Israel to Ukraine

“The Pentagon is tapping into a vast but little-known stockpile of American ammunition in Israel to help meet Ukraine’s dire need for artillery shells in the war with Russia, American and Israeli officials say,” the New York Times’s Eric Schmitt, Adam Entous, Ronen Bergman, John Ismay and Thomas Gibbons-Neff report.

“The stockpile provides arms and ammunition for the Pentagon to use in Middle East conflicts. The United States has also allowed Israel to access the supplies in emergencies.”

Biden, House GOP refuse to budge as key debt ceiling deadline looms

“The Biden administration and House Republicans are heading toward an initial Thursday debt ceiling deadline without even a hint of an endgame, ensuring a months-long standoff that’s poised to rattle financial markets amid worries about a recession this year,” Politico’s Olivia Beavers, Caitlin Emma and Zachary Warmbrodt report.

The combat vehicles headed to Ukraine, visualized

“Ukraine’s Western allies announced this month plans to provide the country with new fighting vehicles, the first of which are slated to arrive in the coming months, as Russia’s full-scale war enters its second year,” Claire Parker reports.

Lefties amok: California’s upcoming Senate race

“California’s reputation as our leftmost state stands to be burnished by what’s shaping up to be the Democrat vs. Democrat vs. Democrat (and with possible addition of one more Democratic heavyweight, vs. Democrat) race to succeed Dianne Feinstein as one of the state’s two U.S. senators in 2024. At age 89, Feinstein is the oldest member of our disproportionately gerontocratic Senate and is widely expected not to be seeking re-election next year,” Harold Myerson writes for the American Prospect.

“Three Democrats have already signaled that they’re seeking the post, one (Rep. Katie Porter) by a formal declaration of candidacy; the second (Rep. Barbara Lee) by an informal declaration; and the third (Rep. Adam Schiff) by already hiring an extensive campaign staff. A fourth, Rep. Ro Khanna, has held open the possibility that he may yet enter the field.”

Ron DeSantis, Chris Rufo and the college anti-woke makeover

“After earlier attempts to clamp down on progressive left ideologies in schools, colleges, and other institutions via legislation, DeSantis is moving to reshape a state college in a more conservative image by overhauling its leadership. On January 6, he announced the appointment of six people to vacant seats on the thirteen-member board of trustees of the New College of Florida, a small but highly rated and politically progressive liberal arts school in Sarasota, Florida,” Cathy Young writes for the Bulwark.

“The most prominent among the new trustees is also the youngest: Manhattan Institute fellow and anti-woke culture warrior Christopher Rufo, who told New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg that he plans to conduct a ‘a top-down restructuring’ of the college—and that he sees it as the first step in a broader plan for conservatives to ‘reconquer public institutions all over the United States.’”

Biden has nothing on his public schedule this afternoon.

Farewell, Times New Roman

big news for font freaks: Times New Roman is being phased out at the State Department & replaced by Calibri. Secretary Blinken sent a cable to all embassies today directing staff not to send him any more papers with Times New Roman. Subject: "The Times (New Roman) are a-Changin" pic.twitter.com/HENLbRH3UQ — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) January 17, 2023

