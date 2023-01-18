Post Politics Now GOP using committee spots to reward and punish in the new House

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

GOP using committee spots to reward and punish in the new House

On our radar: Wes Moore to be sworn in, making history as Maryland’s first Black governor
Noted: DeSantis inauguration sponsored by companies he loves to bash
The latest: Embattled lawmaker George Santos assigned to two House committees
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 11. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Today, a clearer picture is emerging about which Republicans are being rewarded with plum committee spots — and which Democrats might be denied posts in the new GOP-led House.

Four of former president Donald Trump’s staunchest and most controversial allies — Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Paul A. Gosar (Ariz.), Scott Perry (Pa.) and Lauren Boebert (Colo.) — appear headed to the House Oversight Committee, which is expected to make investigations of President Biden and his family its leading priority. Republicans are also angling to deny Democratic Reps. Adam B. Schiff (Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (Calif.) seats on the House Intelligence Committee and to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee.

  • Noon Eastern time: Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore delivers his inaugural address. Watch live here.
  • 3 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
Here's what to know:

