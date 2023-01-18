Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The new Republican House majority apparently felt it had to put Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and George Santos (R-N.Y.) on some committees. And in picking which ones, it apparently aimed for (depending on your viewpoint) maximum irony or maximum trolling. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight We learned the committee assignments for both members late Tuesday. Greene, who was removed from her committees by all Democrats and 11 House Republicans in 2021, will sit on the Homeland Security Committee, as well as the Oversight Committee. Santos will serve on the Small Business Committee, as well as the Science Committee.

The choice for Greene is particularly remarkable given her penchant not just for conspiracy theories, but conspiracy theories specifically involving homeland security. Indeed, her making such claims was cited as among the very reasons for her removal from committees. Greene has also spread conspiracy theories about and even advocated the use of political violence, including at the U.S. Capitol itself.

Advertisement

To wit:

Santos’s appointment on the Small Business Committee might rival Greene’s installment on Homeland Security in terms of audacity (including because of things we learned just hours after it was announced). While much ink has been spilled on Santos’s lies about his background, perhaps his biggest liabilities moving forward are the questions about his dubious business and financial pursuits.

To wit:

So here we have a man on the Small Business Committee who is credibly accused of being involved in multiple shady business dealings. We’ve also got a woman on the Homeland Security Committee who has engaged in conspiracy theorizing about precisely the tragedy that led to the creation of the Department of Homeland Security, among many other far-flung claims about the kinds of issues she could soon be tasked with considering on that committee.

Advertisement

Republicans like House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) have justified their decision to put Greene and Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) back on committees by arguing that the Democrats haven’t policed their own members on this front. But as The Post’s Glenn Kessler writes today, the reasons McCarthy has cited for potentially kicking Reps. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) off the House Intelligence Committee don’t really stand up to scrutiny, at least not according to the known facts.

For now, Greene can claim she has reformed her ways (despite evidence to the contrary), and Santos can deny the allegations against him. But there’s little question, if past is prelude, that each will proceed to test the wisdom of installing them on these specific committees.

GiftOutline Gift Article