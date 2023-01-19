Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's top is based off a story your host published this morning. ☀️ This is our last edition of the week. See you bright and early Monday. Today's edition: The federal health department needs to bolster oversight of pathogen research, according to a government watchdog report. Some websites selling abortion pills are sharing sensitive data with Google and other third parties.

March for Life participants will walk past the U.S. Capitol this year, in a symbolic detour

As they’ve done for 50 years, abortion protesters will head down Constitution Avenue this week for the annual March for Life.

But there’s a detour this year.

Instead of going straight to the Supreme Court, they’ll turn early to walk past the U.S. Capitol. The route change is a direct acknowledgment of the seismic shift in the abortion landscape since last January’s annual rally, where Congress is a new locus in the abortion wars.

Friday marks the 50th annual March for Life, and the first in a post-Roe America. The rally is focused on “commemorating this historic moment,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life Education and Defense Fund. But it’s also a strategic assessment of where the movement should go next, she said, emphasizing the role both the federal government and states play.

Antiabortion leaders want to mark the moment with a strong showing of unity, as abortion rights groups sharpen their plans to defend the procedure. But simmering just below the surface are divisions on the path forward among Republicans, state and congressional lawmakers and those within the antiabortion movement — and those differences could once again be thrust into the spotlight as federal and state legislative sessions kick into overdrive later this year.

In Congress

A national limit on abortion has become one of the new focal points for march organizers and the antiabortion movement. Leaders are pressing newly empowered House Republicans to pass legislation restricting how early in pregnancy women across the country can obtain the procedure, though those efforts won’t make it through a Democratic-controlled Senate.

The new route near the Capitol is “sending a very clear message to members of Congress that there’s still a need for a federal role to protect unborn children and their mothers from abortion,” said Marilyn Musgrave, vice president of government affairs at the prominent antiabortion group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America and a former member of Congress.

Some Republicans are already unveiling proposals for nationwide restrictions on abortion, even as others in the party have insisted the issue should be left up to the states.

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) reintroduced legislation last week to prohibit most abortions after fetal cardiac activity has been detected, which typically occurs around six weeks of pregnancy, and over 60 House GOP lawmakers have signed on to the bill. which typically occurs around six weeks of pregnancy, and over 60 House GOP lawmakers have signed on to the bill.

Meanwhile, Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.) says he plans to again introduce his bill banning most abortions after 15 weeks, though he hasn’t heard from Republican leadership whether they would put it up for a vote.

But at least one lawmaker, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), has already issued a warning shot to House Republican leadership. She wants the focus to be on legislation that can also pass the Senate, she said in an interview, adding she’s working on several bills she hopes will garner bipartisan support. This includes measures allowing access to birth control over the counter and ending the backlog in processing rape kits, as well as exploring a way Congress can protect victims of rape and incest.

In the states

The Supreme Court decision also shifted the power to states to decide if and when to limit abortion — and so antiabortion groups are beefing up their work around the country.

The March for Life is planning to double the group’s rallies in state capitals from five in 2022 to 10 this year and hold marches in all 50 states within the next five to seven years, with an ultimate goal in mind: “Working toward the day when abortion is unthinkable,” Mancini said. Marches are coming up in a handful of states within the next two months, including Virginia, Arizona, California and Connecticut.

SBA Pro-Life America is particularly targeting curtailing abortions in four states: Virginia, North Carolina, Florida and Nebraska. And Students for Life Action will continue to hold lobby days in state capitals across the country.

On the other side, abortion rights groups are laying their own plans. NARAL Pro-Choice America is aiming to use the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe ruling — which was decided Jan. 22, 1973 — to kick-start training for organizers and volunteers at the state and local level. And on Sunday, Vice President Harris will deliver remarks in Florida on fighting state-level abortion restrictions and making the case for national legislation to protect abortion rights.

But for the antiabortion movement, the overturning of Roe was just the beginning of a new era — a point at the center of this year’s March for Life.

“This year, we march with fresh resolve as a brand-new pro-life movement,” Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of SBA Pro-Life America, told reporters yesterday, adding, “we’re more expectant than ever that we will make new gains for women and children.”

Agency alert

Watchdog report: HHS needs better oversight of potentially risky research

The federal health department’s policies for evaluating high-risk research involving pathogens with pandemic-inducing potential “does not fully meet the key elements of effective oversight,” a government watchdog concluded in a report released yesterday.

The Government Accountability Office’s review centered around the oversight framework that the Department of Health and Human Services developed in 2017, which requires federal agencies to refer research proposals that could enhance dangerous pathogens for additional review. GAO analysts found that the policy lacks transparency and clear research parameters, allowing for subjective and potentially inconsistent interpretations of the requirement that could lead to gaps in oversight.

The report also raised concerns about the CDC’s Division of Select Agents and Toxins (DSAT) — which oversees the possession, use and transfer of certain pathogens — and whether its regulatory exemptions during public health emergencies are appropriate.

The report outlined several recommendations for the federal health department, including developing and documenting clearer standards on which research proposals should undergo extra reviews, increasing transparency into the department’s review process and assessing the risks posed by DSAT exemptions. HHS neither agreed nor disagreed with two of the recommendations, but concurred with the latter.

The bigger picture: The GAO’s findings come as the National Institutes of Health prepares to overhaul its policies on government-funded research, with draft recommendations by its biosecurity board expected to be released tomorrow.

More from the GAO:

Research into pandemics—like #COVID19—can involve altering pathogens, which may make them more transmissible & deadly. We found that @HHSGov’s policies may not ensure proper oversight of these research activities. Our new report explores: https://t.co/cii3ZI6oDl pic.twitter.com/2U1tvB1wiv — U.S. GAO (@USGAO) January 18, 2023

Reproductive wars

Some websites selling abortion pills are sharing sensitive data

Some online pharmacies selling medication abortion are sharing data with tech behemoth Google and other third parties, ProPublica reports.

The details: The news outlet used a tool created by the Markup, a nonprofit tech-journalism newsroom, to run checks on 11 online pharmacies selling abortion pills. ProPublica found web trackers on the sites of at least nine online pharmacies that provide pills by mail.

Such third-party trackers collect an array of details about users and feed them to Google, its parent company Alphabet and others. This includes information about the websites users visited, what they clicked on, their search terms and more.

Yet the nine sites are also sending data to Google that can potentially identify users, ProPublica’s Jennifer Gollan reports. This includes a random number linked to a person’s browser. Law enforcement is able to obtain people’s data from tech companies, with Google requiring a court order or a search warrant. Representatives for the nine sites didn’t respond to ProPublica’s requests for comment.

Industry Rx

Johnson & Johnson HIV vaccine falters in late-stage trial

There’s more disappointment in the quest for an HIV vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine unit Janssen announced yesterday that it’s pulling the plug on a late-stage clinical trial of its HIV vaccine, after an independent data and safety monitoring board concluded that the drug is safe but doesn’t significantly reduce the risk of infection compared with a placebo.

The Phase 3 Mosaico trial, which received funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, involved 3,900 cisgender men and transgender individuals from multiple countries. The vaccine contained “mosaic” immunogens, which target multiple subtypes of the virus, with the goal of inducing an immune response capable of fighting several HIV strains.

The Mosaico failure wasn’t exactly a surprise. It’s the latest setback in a decades-long hunt for a vaccine that’s effective against the rapidly mutating virus, and it comes more than a year after a similar Johnson & Johnson vaccine regimen failed to protect young women in sub-Saharan Africa from infection in a Phase 2b trial.

The Post's Carolyn Johnson:

Another HIV vaccine disappointment. Most scientists didn't have a lot of hope riding on this one, after the failure of a related trial in 2021, but it's still crushing. https://t.co/9l0RAfCPjS https://t.co/PL06DhRdvW — carolyn johnson (@Carolynyjohnson) January 18, 2023

In other health news

Yale University unveiled sweeping changes to its mental health policy yesterday, including allowing students in mental crisis to take time off without losing their health insurance or being forced to reapply to the school, The Post's William Wan reports.

Walgreens agreed to pay West Virginia $83 million to settle allegations that the pharmacy chain helped fuel the opioid crisis in the state, which has the most per capita overdose deaths in the nation, Leah Willingham reports for the Associated Press.

The World Trade Center Health Program added uterine cancer to its list of 9/11-related health conditions, paving the way for survivors and first responders to access free, government-funded health care, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health announced yesterday.

Health reads

