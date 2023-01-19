Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On this day in 1955, President Dwight D. Eisenhower held the first presidential news conference filmed for TV. Ike would go on to win an Emmy "for his use and encouragement of television." The big idea Biden steps up engagement (and maybe conflict?) with China…

President Biden has been stepping up high-level engagement with China even as his White House seemingly tries to preempt bipartisan legislation that would impose new restrictions on American investment there with its own executive actions.

Look at the past three months:

Biden met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in November in Bali, Indonesia.

That same month Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with his Chinese counterpart, Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Antony Blinken announced last week he would be visiting China “in the coming weeks.” CNN quoted an anonymous U.S. official as saying the top diplomat Secretary of Stateannounced last week he would be visiting China “in the coming weeks.”quoted an anonymous U.S. official as saying the top diplomat would likely go the first week in February

Janet L. Yellen plans to visit China “in the near future,” Liu He. Treasury Secretaryplans to visit China “in the near future,” the Treasury Department said Wednesday after she held “candid, substantive, and constructive” talks in Zurich with her counterpart, Chinese Vice Premier

As an inside-the-Beltway reporter, I’m pretty much legally required to call this “a flurry of contacts.” Is it unusual? Not shockingly so. This is, after all, The Most Important Bilateral Relationship In The World (™). Tending it requires diplomatic spadework.

At his meeting with Xi, Biden said his priority was “keeping the lines of communication open” between Beijing and Washington.

“We share a responsibility,” Biden said in November, “to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming anything ever near conflict, and to find ways to work together on urgent global issues that require our mutual cooperation.”

The beefs

Relations have soured badly over trade, human rights, China’s failure to cut off the flow of chemicals Mexican cartels use to make deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl bound for the United States, and the visit of former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to Taiwan.

There’s also the matter of American citizens the United States says are wrongfully detained in China, the question of getting more help from Beijing on curbing North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, and possible cooperation on climate.

Beijing is angry about new U.S. efforts to cut off the flow of high-tech semiconductors to China and is watching Japan’s stepped-up military cooperation with the United States and Tokyo’s announcement that it will sharply boost defense spending over the next five years.

The United States and its allies in Europe and Asia are helping Ukraine beat back Russian forces, and Xi is thought to have been scrutinizing the conflict closely for possible lessons regarding Taiwan.

Asked about The Flurry of Contacts, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday: “We’ve been very clear on our approach with China. That hasn't changed. We're looking for competition, right? That's how we see our relationship with China.”

Limiting investment

One interesting thing about Blinken and especially Yellen’s travels: The White House has reportedly been working on fresh executive actions designed to restrict American investment in certain sectors of the Chinese economy, building on steps he took last year.

Over at Semafor, Morgan Chalfant and Louise Matsakis reported Wednesday: “The White House has been working on a measure to limit U.S. venture capital firms and other organizations from pouring money into Chinese companies in high-tech areas that could threaten national security, like artificial intelligence and quantum computing.”

“One detail businesses are still worried about is how the Biden administration will define artificial intelligence in its executive order, people familiar with the matter told Semafor. The term AI is often used to refer to a wide range of different technologies, from chatbots to smart thermostats. Companies are concerned that if the White House fails to come up with a precise enough definition, it may wind up impacting investments that have nothing to do with national security.”

Chalfant and Matsakis noted Congress, which had been content to let the White House go first, may lose its patience and take up bipartisan legislation from Sens. John Cornyn, (R-Tex.) and Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.) “that would require government approval for certain American investments in foreign countries, according to a Senate aide.”

Cutting off China’s access to American capital and global production of microchips isn’t the same as lobbing missiles at each other.

But one analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank described the cumulative effect of new U.S. steps restricting outbound investment, some of which originated under former president Donald Trump, as “strangling with an intent to kill.”

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

U.S. braces for ‘extraordinary’ steps to avoid debt ceiling

“Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen told lawmakers [last week] that officials will alter certain federal investments to preserve the nation’s credit until summer — largely through technical moves that will buy lawmakers time to reach an agreement on how much the government is allowed to borrow,” Jacob Bogage reports.

Union membership hits record low in 2022

“Union membership in the United States fell last year to a new low even as the labor movement scored a string of significant victories at high-profile companies that have long evaded unionization, such as Amazon, Starbucks, Apple, Chipotle and Trader Joe’s,” Lauren Kaori Gurley reports.

Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits last week

“The number of people seeking unemployment benefits in the U.S. reached a four-month low last week, a sign that employers are holding on to their workers despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to slow the economy and tamp down inflation,” the Associated Press’s Matt Ott reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

What is the debt ceiling, and what happens if the U.S. hits it?

“[The debt ceiling] is a legal restriction on how much money the federal government can borrow to pay its bills. Congress instituted the debt ceiling in 1917 as a way to rein in federal agencies that were basically ignoring lawmakers’ constitutional power to designate how much money the government can spend, said David Super, a law professor and budgetary analyst at Georgetown University,” Amber Phillips and Matthew Brown report.

Trump thought photo of accuser was of ex-wife during deposition

“Donald Trump mistook his sexual assault accuser E. Jean Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples when shown a photograph from the 1990s in a deposition at Mar-a-Lago last year, potentially undermining one of the common defenses he has used to deny an attack,” Shayna Jacobs reports.

… and beyond

California vs. Florida: A tale of two Americas

“The states are becoming two of the nation’s biggest ideological rivals. Superman has Bizarro, a powerful antagonist who resembles him from afar but has the opposite instincts. Florida and California have each other,” the Los Angeles Times’s Noah Bierman reports.

“Advisors to Newsom and DeSantis, who are coming off landslide reelection victories, expect competition to escalate between the two governors, who could at some point run for president. But their differences are greater than one contest between two men. They also reflect widening national schisms over culture, lifestyle and the definition of freedom — between those who see institutions as forces to lift people up and those who see them bearing down on people.”

Opinion | Outrage over an image of Muhammad is itself Islamophobia

“Last October, Erika López Prater, an adjunct professor teaching a global art history class, included a masterpiece of 14th-century Islamic art depicting the Prophet Mohammed receiving Koranic revelations from the archangel Gabriel. Recognizing that some Muslims regard depictions of the prophet (and in some extreme cases, anyone at all) as blasphemous, she provided repeated advance warnings to her students, both in the course syllabus and in class,” Hussein Ibish writes for Bloomberg News.

“According to reports, no one appeared concerned before the online class, and she shared the work of art, along with many others. Afterward, a Muslim American student complained to the university, others not enrolled in the class piled on, and Hamline declared that exposing students to this significant masterwork of Islamic art was ‘undeniably inconsiderate, disrespectful and Islamophobic.’ López Prater has now been told her contract will not be renewed and, as a disposable adjunct, has no defense other than the fact that she did nothing wrong.”

The Biden agenda

Inside the White House document strategy and its pitfalls

“Interviews with people directly involved in the discovery and the subsequent fallout provided new details on the effort to handle the crisis created at the intersection of politics, intelligence and the law. Republicans and other critics say the White House was, at a minimum, slow to seek the truth and level with the public; Biden’s aides say they were simply proceeding cautiously in a sensitive probe and taking their lead from federal investigators,” Matt Viser, Tyler Pager, Carol D. Leonnig and Yasmeen Abutaleb report.

U.S. readies another massive military package for Ukraine

“The Biden administration is preparing to announce a roughly $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine that is expected to include dozens of Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles, according to two people familiar with the decision, as the Pentagon intensifies its support ahead of an expected counteroffensive against entrenched Russian forces,” Alex Horton and John Hudson report.

Biden releases first slate of 2023 judicial nominees

“The president’s first slate of judicial nominees this year includes Michael Delaney to the 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals, Amanda Brailsford to the US District Court for the District of Idaho, as well as Jeffrey Cummings and LaShonda Hunt for the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois,” CNN’s Maegan Vazquez reports.

Biden won’t announce his re-election plans before State of the Union speech

“President Joe Biden’s aides say a detailed timeline for announcing a re-election bid has not been finalized, but they have agreed on at least one benchmark: He won’t launch a 2024 campaign before delivering his State of the Union Address next month, according to two sources familiar with the discussions,” NBC News’s Mike Memoli and Carol E. Lee report.

Where swaths of workers are being laid off, visualized

“The U.S. job market has been remarkably strong, even in the face of other economic head winds. Yet there’s been a proliferation of large-scale layoffs in recent months. Some of the deepest cuts have occurred in the tech and media sectors, but even large corporations with relatively robust balance sheets have slashed hundreds of white-collar positions. Last week, Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs began layoffs totaling around 3,200,” Julian Mark and Hamza Shaban report.

Hot on the left

In Michigan, Democratic women are rising. Now some are weighing a Senate run.

Democrat Debbie Stabenow, the first woman to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate, is retiring from Congress. “Her decision has set off a scramble for her seat in a state where Democratic women have become a dominant political force, propelled by a new generation of officeholders,” Colby Itkowitz reports.

“Several prominent Democratic women are now deciding whether to run for the seat in 2024. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D), 46, is moving swiftly toward a run, calling party leaders across the state to tout her victories in hard-fought House races as evidence of her ability to win statewide, according to half a dozen Democrats with knowledge of her activities.”

Hot on the right

‘Ground zero of the Republican Civil War’: The Indiana Senate race could get ugly, quickly

“The latest front in the Republican civil war is set to erupt in the otherwise quiet state of Indiana,” Politico’s Adam Wren and Burgess Everett report.

“Party officials and insiders are girding for an increasingly nasty primary battle for an open Senate seat between Rep. Jim Banks, who has declared, and former Purdue University president and former two-term Gov. Mitch Daniels, who appears increasingly poised to join the race. Daniels is expected to announce his intentions soon, according to one GOP senator. The ensuing fight could open years-old fault lines between the establishment and Trumpist wings of the party.”

Today in Washington

Biden will arrive in California at 3:10 p.m. and survey storm damage via helicopter.

At 3:50 p.m., the president will arrive in Santa Cruz County, Calif., and will meet with business owners, residents, first responders and local officials.

Biden will speak at Seacliff State Park in Aptos, Calif., at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., he will leave for D.C. He will return to the White House at 12:20 a.m.

In closing

Currently

Thanks for reading.

