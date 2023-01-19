Post Politics Now Treasury to begin ‘extraordinary measures’ as parties posture over debt limit

Nevertheless, we’ll be watching how members of Congress react — especially Republicans who have pledged they won’t vote to raise the debt ceiling unless Democrats agree to concessions.

The White House says it won’t agree to any preconditions for lifting the limit, but Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) defied the party line on Wednesday in an appearance on Fox Business by voicing support for tying the debt limit to the creation of a commission to examine how to shore up Social Security and other programs.

One Republican, meanwhile, Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), said Tuesday that he didn’t support raising the debt limit at all. Will any other Republicans follow his lead?