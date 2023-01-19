Post Politics Now Treasury to begin ‘extraordinary measures’ as parties posture over debt limit

Today, the federal government is expected to hit its debt limit, prompting the Treasury Department to take “extraordinary measures” in the coming months for the country to keep paying its bills, according to Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen. The White House has called on Congress to pass legislation raising the limit without conditions, but Republicans are insisting on spending concessions for their support. In a joint statement this week, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) urged swift action to avoid a “disastrous default.”
Biden is heading to California on Thursday to visit parts of the state that have been damaged by floods and landslides. While there, he will deliver remarks “to reaffirm his commitment to supporting the people of California as they recover and rebuild,” the White House said.