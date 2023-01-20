Post Politics Now On second anniversary in office, Biden to tout accomplishments to mayors

Today, on the second anniversary of his arrival in office, President Biden plans to welcome a bipartisan group of mayors to the White House, where he will tout a series of legislative accomplishments and talk about the benefits to cities. He returned to Washington late Thursday after touring storm damage in California and downplaying the significance of a special counsel investigation into his retention of classified documents, telling reporters, “I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there.”
In Richmond, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) is expected to hold a news conference, possibly revealing whether he will seek reelection. With the midterms in the rearview mirror, jockeying for position in the 2024 cycle is well underway.