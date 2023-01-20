Post Politics Now On second anniversary in office, Biden to tout accomplishments to mayors

“I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there,” he said in his fullest comments since last week amid new developments including the appointment of a special counsel in the matter.

“I have no regrets in following what the lawyers have told me what they want me to do — it’s exactly what we’re doing,” he added. “There’s no there there.” Biden made the remarks after touring flood damage here, meeting with small business owners and seeing several affected sites — and initially expressed annoyance with the question.

“I’ll answer your question but here’s the deal. You know, what quite frankly bugs me is that we have a serious problem here we’re talking about, talking about what’s going on,” he said. “And the American people don’t quite understand why you don’t ask me questions about that.”

He told a staffer to hang on while he answered.

“Look, as we found a handful of documents that were filed in the wrong place, we immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department,” he continued. “We are fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly.”