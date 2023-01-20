The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now On second anniversary in office, Biden to tout accomplishments to mayors

Key updates
On our radar: Sen. Kaine expected to address plans in Richmond
The latest: Christian leaders start to break from Trump — with an eye on DeSantis
Noted: Biden says he has ‘no regrets’ on disclosure of documents case
President Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, Calif., after touring storm damage Thursday. (Susan Walsh/AP)
By
and 
 
clock iconUpdated 7 min ago

Today, on the second anniversary of his arrival in office, President Biden plans to welcome a bipartisan group of mayors to the White House, where he will tout a series of legislative accomplishments and talk about the benefits to cities. He returned to Washington late Thursday after touring storm damage in California and downplaying the significance of a special counsel investigation into his retention of classified documents, telling reporters, “I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there.”

In Richmond, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) is expected to hold a news conference, possibly revealing whether he will seek reelection. With the midterms in the rearview mirror, jockeying for position in the 2024 cycle is well underway.

Your daily dashboard

  • 1 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 2 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks to mayors at the White House. Watch live here.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

1 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
2 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks to mayors at the White House. Watch live here.

1/2

End of carousel
Live contributors
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
JohnWagner
MarianaAlfaro

1/2

End of carousel
Loading...