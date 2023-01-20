Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … Michael Scherer with the latest on the bitter RNC chair race that is being roiled by questions about how to handle (you guessed it) Trump … Rep. Nancy Mace critiques her party on immigration and abortion … Poll Watch: How Americans see Biden and Trump’s handling of classified documents … What we're watching: Sen. Tim Kaine … but first …

At the White House

Miami’s GOP mayor on why he hasn’t spoken with DeSantis in years and what he wants from Biden

Twelve questions for … Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez: We sat down with Suarez, who is also president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, on Thursday while he was in town for the conference’s winter meeting. We discussed his meeting today with President Biden and other mayors, his relationship with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and whether he’ll run for president in 2024.

Advertisement

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: What are you seeking from Biden when you meet with him today?

Suarez: I’m sure the focus will be predominantly on the migrant crisis that’s impacting cities. You’ve heard mayors from both parties talk about it. It’s going to be a two-part message. One, I’m sure there’ll be a request for resources. Two, I want to see a more comprehensive, articulated strategy: What are we going to do in this hemisphere to reduce pressure on immigration?

The Early: What do you think of the immigration measures Biden debuted earlier this month?

Suarez: I think they’re, frankly, a Band-Aid. I just don’t think that it goes far enough to really solve the problem.

The Early: You warned on Wednesday about “the looming debt ceiling” showdown. Do you want to see the debt limit lifted without conditions? Or do you want to see it tied to fiscal reforms, as House Republicans are demanding?

Advertisement

Suarez: There has to be a concerted effort to balance the budget. When I got into office [as a Miami commissioner] right after the 2008 market crash, we had a 20 percent immediate reduction in our revenue. We had to balance our budget, and we had to make very difficult decisions that were unpopular at the time. We didn’t let go of one employee but we had to cut salaries and cut pensions. So I know that it's doable. It just requires discipline and it's painful.

The Early: You voted for DeSantis in November after voting for his Democratic opponent in 2018. How did DeSantis win you over?

Suarez: He was the best candidate. We’re very different people. We have different jurisdictions, if you will. I’m the mayor of a big urban city. He is the governor of a state that has some urban cities, but a lot of rural areas. Our approach is very different. But we both agree on some of the fundamentals — limited government, things like that.

Advertisement

The Early: You told The New Yorker Radio Hour in October that you hadn't had a real conversation with DeSantis since he called you when you got covid early in the pandemic.

Suarez: This is true.

The Early: Have you spoken at all since October?

Suarez: No.

The Early: What’s behind that?

Suarez: I don’t think there’s anything behind that, per se. I’ve spoken to mayors across the state of Florida. He's the same way with other mayors — with Orlando, Tampa. I don't know that it has anything to do with me personally.

The Early: You said in October that you were “strongly considering” running for president. Have you thought about that anymore?

Suarez: Yeah, of course I’ve thought about it. Looking at the landscape, the former president has already declared. No one else has since. I think that’s an interesting dynamic that I expect to change at some point. For me, it’d be no different than for [DeSantis, who is also considering a presidential run]. It's a soul-searching process. It is essentially the most rigorous gauntlet that any human being subjects themselves to, in terms of scrutiny, in terms of time. We both have small children. I'm the son of a public servant. My father was a mayor. I grew up in that environment. So I'm always very conscientious of how my role as a public figure impacts my children and my family.

Advertisement

The Early: When do you anticipate making a decision?

Suarez: I don’t have a time frame. I know this sounds very cliche, but I'm sort of taking one day at a time.

The Early: You’ve spoken often about your admiration for Ronald Reagan. Who do you see as the most Reaganesque Republicans today?

Suarez: I try to be. I try to be Reaganesque in terms of [being] inclusive, someone who can communicate. I think communication is critical. I think semantics matter. The way that you say things, how you say things, is very powerful.

The Early: Are there other Republicans you see out there in the Reagan mold?

Suarez: I see other Republicans that have qualities or certain characteristics. I don’t know that I see anyone that holistically does.

The Early: When Hillary Clinton ran in 2016, she carried Miami-Dade County by nearly 30 points. Biden won it by less than eight points in 2020, and DeSantis carried it last year. So did Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Why is Miami-Dade moving toward Republicans so rapidly?

Advertisement

Suarez: I like to think I have something to do with it. I was elected [with] 86 percent [of the vote] as a Republican mayor in 2017.

In Miami, I think we radically believe in American entrepreneurship and the ability to work hard and control your destiny and risk capital. That’s what makes Miami different. The Republican-Democrat lens in Miami has crystallized stronger around that socialism framework. Trump's Venezuela policy, rolling back Obama's Cuba policy — I think that brought a lot of Venezuelans and Cubans to the Republican side. And I don't think that Marco or the governor have done anything to lose them.

The campaign

Bitter RNC chair race roiled by questions of Trump loyalty

Just how loyal are you?: “Republican Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, facing a surprisingly aggressive challenge to her leadership, has argued in recent weeks that she is best positioned to prevent former president Donald Trump from forming a third party if he fails to win the 2024 GOP presidential nomination next year,” multiple people involved in the conversations told our colleague Michael Scherer.

Advertisement

“She made the comments as she campaigned privately among the 168 voting members of the Republican National Committee to win reelection to another two-year term at a party meeting next week in California … A person close to McDaniel said she has spoken about the need to make sure all the likely candidates for president, including detractors of Trump, support the eventual nominee after the coming election season.”

“McDaniel has been challenged in her bid for a fourth term as party chair by a nascent and surprising coalition that spans both Trump opponents, who blame McDaniel for being too close to the former president, and some of Trump’s biggest public supporters, like Arizona Chairwoman Kelli Ward , who are calling for reform of the organization.”

“They have argued that Harmeet Dhillon — a Republican lawyer whose firm has represented both Trump and the RNC and who helped win damages from the porn star Stormy Daniels on Trump’s behalf — will be better positioned to steer the party.”

Nancy Mace critiques her party on immigration and abortion

Rep. Nancy Mace joins Washington Post Live on Thursday, Jan. 19. (Video: The Washington Post)

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) has several critiques of fellow Republicans, including calling them “tone deaf” on abortion and immigration. Here’s what she told Leigh Ann in a Washington Post Live interview Thursday:

On endorsing former president Donald Trump in 2024 and appearing at his South Carolina campaign event next weekend: “I am going to keep my powder dry until the field is set. One of the things that I’m going to be doing is I’m going to be rolling out a series of candidate forums with the different presidential candidates and so I will not be attending that event, nor will I be weighing in on the presidential election until the field is set.” Watch here.

On abortion: “We didn’t learn anything after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. We buried our head in the sand and we did as we always do, which is pay service to the life movement.” Watch here.

Advertisement

On immigration: “With only focusing on border security, we’re ignoring other issues that are out there.” Watch here.

Mace also spoke about the debt limit, the far-right members who will serve with her on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, if the committee should investigate the Trump classified documents and whether she’ll challenge Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) in 2026. Watch the full interview here.

Poll Watch

How Americans see Biden and Trump’s handling of classified documents

From Post polling analyst Emily Guskin: Both Biden and Trump are being investigated by special counsels for holding onto classified documents. While the facts of the cases are different, do Americans make a distinction between the two?

Polls released this week found that a large majority of Americans think former presidents keeping documents is a serious issue and approve of investigations of both of them. But more Americans believe Trump intentionally took the materials than they do Biden, and more believe Biden cooperated in returning them than they do Trump.

Advertisement

An Economist/YouGov poll found 71 percent of Americans said a president taking classified documents after leaving office is a “very serious” or “somewhat serious” matter, including majorities of Democrats and Republicans. And a Quinnipiac University poll found an identical 71 percent saying the discovery involving Biden’s handling of classified documents was serious, including 89 percent of Republicans and 55 percent of Democrats. By comparison, an August Quinnipiac poll found 64 percent said allegations about Trump’s handling of documents were serious, including 96 percent of Democrats but a far smaller 27 percent of Republicans.

The Economist/YouGov poll found 76 percent of Americans approved of the Justice Department investigating Biden for possibly violating the Presidential Records Act, while 64 percent said the same about Trump. Republicans were far less supportive of investigating Trump (50 percent) than Biden (87 percent), while Democrats were only nine points more likely to support investigating Trump than Biden (85 percent vs. 76 percent).

And more Americans are critical of Trump’s actions. By an 11-point margin, Americans were more likely to say that Trump intentionally took classified documents when he left the White House (50 percent) than Biden (39 percent). The same poll found 40 percent saying Biden cooperated in returning documents while 29 percent said Trump did.

And while 40 percent of Americans said the situations were “about the same and should be treated similarly,” 28 percent said Trump’s holding of classified documents was more serious while just 15 percent said Biden’s was.

Quinnipiac found 37 percent of adults saying Biden should face criminal charges over handling these classified documents; in August it found 50 percent saying Trump should be prosecuted on criminal charges over his handling of classified documents.

What we're watching

Will Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) run for reelection? He may address his plans later today. Kaine is arguably one of the most optimistic and seemingly happy members of the Senate. Whatever his announcement is, we bet he’ll have a smile on his face.

The Data

First in the 202s: Build your own primary calendar using Kati Perry, Nick Mourtoupalas and Dara Gold’s generator. Which five states will you pick to kick off the nominating contest?

The Media

Weekend reeeads

Viral

did he ... did he sneak into the portrait room and take a selfie??? pic.twitter.com/ZPv3H9hnWz — derek guy (@dieworkwear) January 19, 2023

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

GiftOutline Gift Article