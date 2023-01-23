Post Politics Now House Republicans struggling with narrow majority as Congress returns

Today, Congress is returning to Washington amid signs that House Republicans are struggling with their narrow majority. Plans to bring a border security bill to the floor as early as this week are on hold amid a backlash from more moderate members, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has been unable to corral the votes for a promised pro-police bill. A stalemate between Republicans and the White House over raising the debt ceiling continues.
President Biden is scheduled to return to the White House on Monday morning following reports that he is ready to hire Jeff Zients, who oversaw the administration’s coronavirus response, as his new chief of staff. Biden’s week ahead includes a White House meeting with congressional Democratic leaders and a trip to Virginia to tout his economic policies.