The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now House Republicans struggling with narrow majority as Congress returns

Key updates
On our radar: Border bill thwarted amid backlash from moderate House Republicans
On our radar: Jeff Zients to be Biden’s next chief of staff
Noted: Trump team struggles to consolidate support ahead of S.C. event
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks to reporters outside the House chamber in the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 5. (Tom Brenner for The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
clock iconUpdated 9 min ago

Today, Congress is returning to Washington amid signs that House Republicans are struggling with their narrow majority. Plans to bring a border security bill to the floor as early as this week are on hold amid a backlash from more moderate members, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has been unable to corral the votes for a promised pro-police bill. A stalemate between Republicans and the White House over raising the debt ceiling continues.

President Biden is scheduled to return to the White House on Monday morning following reports that he is ready to hire Jeff Zients, who oversaw the administration’s coronavirus response, as his new chief of staff. Biden’s week ahead includes a White House meeting with congressional Democratic leaders and a trip to Virginia to tout his economic policies.

Your daily dashboard

  • 10:40 a.m. Eastern: Biden returns to the White House from Rehoboth Beach, Del.
  • 2 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 3 p.m. Eastern: Vice President Harris administers the oath of office to Pete Ricketts (R), the newly appointed senator from Nebraska.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

10:40 a.m. Eastern: Biden returns to the White House from Rehoboth Beach, Del.
2 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
3 p.m. Eastern: Vice President Harris administers the oath of office to Pete Ricketts (R), the newly appointed senator from Nebraska.

1/3

End of carousel
Live contributors
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
JohnWagner
MarianaAlfaro

1/2

End of carousel
Loading...