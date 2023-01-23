Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … What we’re watching: House Republicans' rough legislative start … The week ahead … Who's raking in cash on K Street … but first …

On the Hill

House Republicans spar over border bill

House Republicans had hoped to make border security legislation one of the first bills they passed after retaking the majority.

But their plans to bring a bill to the floor as soon as this week have been thwarted by backlash from moderate Republicans concerned that it would threaten migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the United States, Marianna Sotomayor and Theo report.

Advertisement

The clash highlights the tensions among House Republicans over how to revise the country’s immigration laws, with some lawmakers pushing a more aggressive approach to the border than others despite agreement that the Biden administration’s policies are failing.

“We can’t allow the Republican Party to be hijacked,” said Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Tex.), who represents the largest stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border of any lawmaker and is one of two Republicans who have taken the lead in opposing the bill. “Trying to ban legitimate asylum claims — one, it’s not Christian, and two, to me, it’s very anti-American. So a lot is at stake.”

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) and two other members of the Main Street Caucus, a group of self-described pragmatic Republicans, secured a commitment from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s aides on Friday that the bill would go back to the House Homeland Security Committee rather than being fast-tracked to the floor, according to Bacon.

Advertisement

“We’re convinced that if it goes through committee, some of the areas that we’re worried about, like asylum rules, will hopefully get fixed or improved,” Bacon said.

What’s in the bill

The bill, introduced by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) and co-sponsored by 58 other Republicans, would empower the homeland security secretary — Alejandro Mayorkas — to unilaterally bar all undocumented migrants from entering the United States through any point of entry if the secretary deems it necessary to reestablish “operational control” of the border.

If immigration agencies cannot process undocumented migrants according to legal procedures for any reason, it would require a similar response by the secretary. If the secretary does not follow through, the bill would provide state attorneys general the authority to sue the federal government.

But the scope of the three-page bill has rattled dozens of House Republicans, many of whom worry it would prevent migrants and unaccompanied children fleeing violence from seeking asylum in the United States — a traditionally protected tenant of the country’s immigration laws.

In an interview, Roy said his bill would require law enforcement to detain migrants who claimed asylum but wouldn’t prevent migrants from doing so. Roy accused Gonzales of deliberately misrepresenting his bill by asserting it would effectively ban asylum claims.

“No one’s trying to ban asylum,” Roy said.

Advertisement

Roy has been working to win over Republicans with concerns about the bill and said he has no objection to moving it through the Homeland Security Committee — as long as Republicans don’t try to weaken its provisions.

“We’re not going to water this down with a bunch of exceptions that swallow the rule,” Roy said. “If these guys want to start making exceptions to the rule — the rule is secure the border, stop the flow [of migrants], allow people to claim asylum but they have to be detained while that process is being done — that’s the nonnegotiable hill to die on because it won’t stop the flow.”

Under current law, asylum seekers are typically allowed to live and work in the United States while awaiting a response to their claim.

“Border security is national security,” said Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), who chairs the staunchly conservative House Freedom Caucus and is a co-sponsor of the bill. “And if they want to explain to their constituents why they’re not interested in a secure border and a more secure nation, then God bless them.”

‘Ready-to-go’ legislation

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) previewed in December Republicans’ intention to bring “meaningful, ‘ready-to-go’ legislation,” including the border security bill, to the floor in the first two weeks after they took control of the House.

Advertisement

McCarthy (R-Calif.) then went further, pledging to fast-track the bill’s consideration as part of a “gentlemen’s agreement” earlier this month that won over most of the 21 holdouts, including Roy and Perry, who were blocking him from becoming speaker. But opposition from moderates has scuttled those plans.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops is also fighting the bill. El Paso Bishop Mark J. Seitz, the chairman of the conference’s migration committee, warned Tuesday in a letter to lawmakers that the bill “is antithetical to our nation’s moral principles.”

“If enacted, this legislation would sever access to protection for vulnerable persons on the move, including asylum seekers, unaccompanied children, victims of torture and victims of human trafficking who are fleeing life-threatening situations,” Seitz wrote in the letter, which was obtained by The Post.

In an interview Sunday on Fox News, Scalise said the House plans to piece together “a package of bills to secure the border” to eventually send to the Senate, adding on Twitter that it would force the upper chamber “to go on record and say if they are for open borders or for ending the flow of deadly drugs and illegal immigration.”

Advertisement

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.), who with Gonzales has led opposition to the bill, said she worried it could hamper the debate over changing the laws surrounding legal immigration.

“Are we stupid? Come on. This country was based on good minds. Look at Albert Einstein, we gave him a piece of paper to come in,” Salazar said, referencing the German Jewish physicist who settled in the United States after Adolf Hitler came to power. “We are letting the Albert Einstein of this modern time slip away.”

Gonzales and Bacon also worry that taking up Roy’s bill could hurt House Republicans politically.

“If you want to lose the majority, this is how you do it,” Gonzales said.

What we're watching

House Republicans: The new House Republican conference is facing a daunting reality in their new majority: how difficult it is to pass legislation in a slim majority.

Advertisement

The House Republican leadership have been unable to put on the floor a border security bill (as reported above) and a pro-police bill, two campaign priorities that the party was seemingly united on. But campaign slogans are much easier than legislative text.

It’s yet another tough situation for McCarthy, who — as no one yet forgets — took four long days to win the speaker’s gavel.

McCarthy’s challenges to find enough votes for messaging bills doesn’t bode well for his attempt to find a deal on the debt limit — one that is accepted by his Republican conference, President Biden and the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is expected on the Senate floor on Monday to call on McCarthy to abide by the new House rules and come up with a debt limit plan and budget cuts through regular order (the committee process). “Americans can then judge the House Republican plan for themselves,” Schumer will say, according to excerpts provided to The Early.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, there is no meeting yet scheduled between Biden and McCarthy, according to a senior House Republican aide.

What else is happening this week:

Today:

The Senate is back in session with its first votes of the new Congress. Lawmakers will vote on noncontroversial nominations until they fill their committees and start getting down to business.

Pete Ricketts, who left office weeks ago as Nebraska’s governor, will be sworn in today to succeed Sen. Ben Sasse , a fellow Republican who left the Senate to become president of the University of Florida.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) is expected to announce this morning that he will run for Senate, potentially challenging Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) next year. Sinema left the Democratic Party last month but has not said whether she plans to run for reelection in 2024.

Tuesday:

Biden will meet with the top Democrats in the House and the Senate. While Biden has a long relationship with Schumer, Senate Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin (Ill.) and Sen. Debbie Stabenow (Mich.), who chairs the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, this will be his first time meeting with the new leadership team in the House: Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), Minority Whip Katherine M. Clark (Mass.) and Rep. Pete Aguilar (Calif.), chairman of the House Democratic Caucus.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on the monopolization of event tickets after the debacle around Taylor Swift concert tickets through Ticketmaster.

The House Democrats Steering Committee meets to fill committee slots.

On K Street

K Street by the numbers

Top firms: Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck was the top lobbying firm in Washington last year by lobbying revenue, according to figures shared with The Early ahead of Friday’s fourth-quarter deadline for filing disclosures. The firm brought in $61.6 million last year, up from $56.5 million in 2021.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld was the second-highest-grossing firm, with $53.1 million in lobbying revenue.

The past few years have been boom times for K Street, with strong demand for lobbyists as Congress crafted enormous aid packages in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic followed by another bonanza after Biden took office and worked to pass an ambitious agenda.

Advertisement

Lobbyists say there’s still plenty of reason to hire them this year despite divided government, including appropriations, the farm bill, legislation to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration and the bipartisan committee to investigate China.

“People making the assumption nothing is going happen over the next two years might be making a mistake,” former House speaker John A. Boehner, now a senior strategic adviser at the law and lobbying firm Squire Patton Boggs, said in a statement.

Lobbying firms prepared for the new Congress by hiring former top leadership aides, with Akin Gump bringing on Reggie Babin, a former chief counsel to Schumer, and Brownstein snagging Will Dunham, a former McCarthy deputy chief of staff.

Dunham “is providing immediate value to many of our clients and has hit the ground running,” said Nadeam Elshami, a co-chair of Brownstein’s government relations practice (and himself a onetime top aide to Rep. Nancy Pelosi).

Here are revenue for some of the K Street’s top firms that were shared with The Early:

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld: $53.1 million (versus $53.4 million in 2021)

Alpine Group: $17.9 million (versus $14.7 million in 2021)

Ballard Partners: $18.1 million (versus $18 million in 2021)

BGR Group: $39 million (versus $35.1 million)

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck: $61.6 million (versus $56.5 million in 2021)

Cassidy & Associates: $22 million (versus $20.6 million in 2021)

Cornerstone Government Affairs: $37.4 million (versus $34.6 million in 2021)

Covington & Burling: $13.9 million (versus $17 million in 2021)

Crossroads Strategies: $23.7 million (versus $21.6 million in 2021)

Fierce Government Relations: $12.7 million (versus $12.7 million in 2021)

Holland & Knight: $43.4 million (versus $34.9 million in 2021)

Invariant: $38.2 million (versus $31.2 million in 2021)

K&L Gates: $21.4 million (versus $21.2 million in 2021)

Mehlman Consulting: $25.7 million (versus $23.7 million in 2021)

Monument Advocacy: $13.6 million (versus $10.3 million in 2021)

Squire Patton Boggs: $25.3 million (versus $24.4 million in 2021)

Subject Matter: $19.5 million (versus $18.2 million in 2021)

Thorn Run Partners: $26.5 million (versus $18.9 million in 2021)

Tiber Creek Group: $25.2 million (versus $24.6 million in 2021)

Van Scoyoc Associates: $21.2 million (versus $19.5 million in 2021)

The Media

Early reeeads

The Monterey Park shooting:

From us:

From across the web:

Viral

Happy Lunar New Year! 🐰

From the @librarycongress - Happy Lunar New Year 兔!

May you have a prosperous year full of color, light, happiness, good fortune and health. As the new sun rises in a brand new year, use this time to recharge and remain inspired. pic.twitter.com/NDztUZTiLj — Carla Hayden (@LibnOfCongress) January 22, 2023

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

GiftOutline Gift Article