Post Politics Now Biden hosting Democrats at White House as debt limit standoff continues

Two weeks after declaring the grand jury’s work complete and dissolving the panel, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled a hearing Tuesday to determine whether to make its final report public.

That debate is likely to draw conflicting views. Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) is expected to pursue charges and could argue for parts, if not all, of the report to be unsealed in coming weeks. Attorneys for those who have been notified they are targets of the investigation, meanwhile, are likely to press McBurney to keep the report private indefinitely.