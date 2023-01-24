Post Politics Now Biden hosting Democrats at White House as debt limit standoff continues

Today, President Biden is hosting Democratic congressional leaders at the White House to discuss an array of issues, including the ongoing standoff with House Republicans over raising the nation’s debt limit. Republicans are pushing for spending cuts in exchange for their support of legislation to raise the limit — a posture they didn’t take when President Donald Trump was in the White House. Democrats want a clean bill and have begun eyeing a possible way to get around the House Republican leadership.
In Georgia, a judge has scheduled a hearing Tuesday to determine whether to publicly release the findings of a special purpose grand jury that reviewed evidence in a sprawling criminal investigation into whether Trump and his allies broke the law when they sought to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia.