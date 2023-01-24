The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Biden hosting Democrats at White House as debt limit standoff continues

Key updates
Analysis: House Democrats eye possible way out of debt limit impasse
On our radar: Final report of Ga. grand jury investigating Trump may be released soon
The latest: In George Santos’s district, voters feel a mix of regret and resignation
President Biden walks to the Oval Office on Monday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
clock iconUpdated just now

Today, President Biden is hosting Democratic congressional leaders at the White House to discuss an array of issues, including the ongoing standoff with House Republicans over raising the nation’s debt limit. Republicans are pushing for spending cuts in exchange for their support of legislation to raise the limit — a posture they didn’t take when President Donald Trump was in the White House. Democrats want a clean bill and have begun eyeing a possible way to get around the House Republican leadership.

In Georgia, a judge has scheduled a hearing Tuesday to determine whether to publicly release the findings of a special purpose grand jury that reviewed evidence in a sprawling criminal investigation into whether Trump and his allies broke the law when they sought to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Your daily dashboard

  • 10 a.m. Eastern: The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the ticketing industry. Watch live here.
  • 1:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 3 p.m. Eastern: Biden hosts Democratic congressional leaders at the White House.
  • 5:20 p.m. Eastern: Biden hosts a reception for new members of Congress at the White House.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

10 a.m. Eastern: The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the ticketing industry. Watch live here.
1:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
3 p.m. Eastern: Biden hosts Democratic congressional leaders at the White House.
5:20 p.m. Eastern: Biden hosts a reception for new members of Congress at the White House.

1/4

End of carousel
Live contributors
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
JohnWagner
MarianaAlfaro

1/2

End of carousel
Loading...