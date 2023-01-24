Classified documents discovered at home of former VP Mike Pence

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A lawyer for former vice president Mike Pence, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, found what they called “a small number” of documents bearing classified markings during a search of Pence’s Indiana home, according to letters to the National Archives. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Gregory F. Jacob, a designated representative for Pence’s vice-presidential records, said the FBI collected the classified documents from the Pence home on Jan. 19. Jacob noted he would deliver the boxes in which those documents were found, along with other vice-presidential papers, to the National Archives on Jan. 23.

“Following press reports of classified documents at the personal home of President Biden, out of an abundance of caution, on Monday, January 16, Vice President Pence engaged outside counsel, with experience in handling classified documents, to review records stored in his personal home,” Jacob said in a letter dated Jan. 18. “Counsel identified a small number of documents that could potentially contain sensitive or classified information interspersed throughout the records.”

Pence, a Republican, served as a congressman from Indiana.

The discovery at Pence’s home comes as President Biden has faced criticism over classified documents found at his home in Wilmington, Del., and a separate office though the president has cooperated with the authorities.

Last August, the FBI conducted a search of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and found hundreds of classified documents.

This story is developing and will be updated.

