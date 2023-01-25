The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Committee denials further rankle Republican-led House

On our radar: Harris to visit Monterey Park, Calif., shooting site
On our radar: Possible retirements before 2024 have Senate Democrats on edge
The latest: McCarthy blocks Democrats Schiff, Swalwell from Intelligence Committee
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) addresses the media outside his office at the Capitol on Tuesday. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)
Today, recriminations continue in the Republican-led House after Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Tuesday that he will unilaterally block Reps. Adam B. Schiff and Eric Swalwell from serving on the Intelligence Committee, days after Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) formally recommended the reappointment of the two California Democrats. Another fight is brewing over whether McCarthy will ask the full House to deny Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) a spot on the Foreign Affairs Committee. The maneuvering comes amid a continuing standoff over raising the nation’s debt limit that has already heightened tensions in the early days of GOP control.

Vice President Harris is heading to Monterey Park, Calif., on Wednesday to mourn the victims of the mass shooting that left 11 dead over the weekend. Earlier, she will meet in Washington with House Democrats. President Biden has no public events scheduled.

  • 10 a.m. Eastern: House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (La.) and other House GOP leaders hold a news conference.
  • 10:45 a.m. Eastern: House Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar (Calif.) and other House Democratic leaders hold a news conference.
  • 1:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 8:20 p.m. Eastern (5:20 p.m. Pacific): Harris visits Monterey Park, Calif.
