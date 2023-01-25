Everything you need to know about the heated RNC chair election

A race that has revealed divisions in the GOP will culminate in a closely-watched vote on Friday pitting incumbent Ronna McDaniel against challenger Harmeet Dhillon.

January 25, 2023 at 1:04 p.m. EST
Republican Party members are silhouetted against the Republican National Committee (RNC) logo at the RNC 2006 annual winter meeting at a hotel in Washington on Jan. 20, 2006. (Jason Reed/Reuters)

DANA POINT, Calif. — Republican disputes over the future of the party will culminate here Friday, when Republican National Committee members will select the organization’s next leader.

Third-term Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is seeking another two-year term, but some members are pushing for a change in direction after disappointing election results under her leadership, including the recent midterms, in which Republicans failed to regain control of the Senate and won a narrower House majority than many GOP leaders had hoped to see.

Her top competitor in the race is Harmeet Dhillon, a Republican lawyer and the RNC Committeewoman from California. Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO who has spread false claims about the 2020 election and the coronavirus pandemic, is also running.

So why has the race generated so much interest in the party? And how will the election work? Here’s what you need to know:

