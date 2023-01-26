Post Politics Now At a Va. union hall, Biden to tout accomplishments, take aim at GOP

Today, President Biden is headed to a union hall in Springfield, Va., where he is expected to tout the economic accomplishments of Democrats and bash proposals by Republican lawmakers to impose a national sales tax and make cuts to Medicare and Social Security — plans that are not fully embraced by the GOP but are providing Democrats with fodder for attacks.
The speech could offer a preview of what Biden would sound like on the campaign trail in 2024. It comes as the White House and House Republicans remain in a standoff over raising the debt ceiling. Republicans are pushing for spending cuts in return for their support, a posture they did not adopt under President Donald Trump or previous Republican presidents. Democrats want a clean bill.