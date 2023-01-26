Post Politics Now At a Va. union hall, Biden to tout accomplishments, take aim at GOP

Three of the 11 bills House Republican leaders promised would go straight to the floor to kick off the year have been pulled back because of opposition within the party — a sign of the growing pains of a new majority.

McCarthy promised action on the “fair tax,” a decades-old idea resurfaced by Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-Ga.) that would do away with all federal taxes except for a hefty sales tax and abolish the IRS.

Previous iterations went nowhere for a reason: It’s wildly unpopular, and most analysts say it would hit lower-income and middle-class Americans the hardest.

Many Republicans aren’t on board. McCarthy himself suggested on Tuesday that he doesn’t support the bill.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said that while she loves the idea of a consumption tax, she was concerned that the fair tax and other legislation that conservatives have pressed McCarthy to bring to the floor will show up in Democratic campaign ads next year.