Post Politics Now At a Va. union hall, Biden to tout accomplishments, take aim at GOP

At a Va. union hall, Biden to tout accomplishments, take aim at GOP

On our radar: McCarthy faces narrow path in trying to oust Omar from committee
On our radar: Biden to blast House GOP over economic agenda amid debt ceiling feud
Noted: Biden vowed to punish Saudis over oil cut. That’s no longer the plan.
President Biden delivers remarks on continued support for Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Wednesday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Today, President Biden is headed to a union hall in Springfield, Va., where he is expected to tout the economic accomplishments of Democrats and bash proposals by Republican lawmakers to impose a national sales tax and make cuts to Medicare and Social Security — plans that are not fully embraced by the GOP but are providing Democrats with fodder for attacks.

The speech could offer a preview of what Biden would sound like on the campaign trail in 2024. It comes as the White House and House Republicans remain in a standoff over raising the debt ceiling. Republicans are pushing for spending cuts in return for their support, a posture they did not adopt under President Donald Trump or previous Republican presidents. Democrats want a clean bill.

  • 10 a.m. Eastern: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) holds his weekly news conference. Watch live here.
  • 2:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks in Springfield, Va. Watch live here.
  • 5:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden and first lady Jill Biden host a Lunar New Year reception at the White House.
Here's what to know:

