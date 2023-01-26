GOP Rep. Cory Mills hands out grenades to House members

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Newly elected Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) passed out grenades Thursday to other members of Congress, along with a note on his office letterhead emphasizing that the ordnance was made in Florida. “I am honored to be a part of the Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees,” Mills wrote. “In that spirit, it is my pleasure to give you a 40mm grenade, made for a MK19 grenade launcher. These are manufactured in the Sunshine State and first developed in the Vietnam War.”

At the bottom of the letter was a postscript noting that the grenades are inert.

Accompanying the letter was a grenade stamped with the GOP logo, according to a photograph posted on Twitter by Daily Mail reporter Morgan Phillips.

A representative for Mills confirmed that the photo was accurate.

“Per the letter, the grenades are inert, and were cleared through all security metrics,” Mills spokesman Juan Ayala said in an email. “I just wish they tagged our official account.”

After the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, metal detectors were installed outside the House floor for the first time, though some GOP lawmakers made a point of regularly flouting them. They were removed earlier this month, at the start of the 118th Congress, as Republicans, now in the majority, exercised their newfound power.

Mills won election to represent Florida’s 7th Congressional District in November, flipping the seat that was formerly held by Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), a member of the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

Mills, who was endorsed by former president Donald Trump, could not be more different. He is among several new House members who denies that President Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election. A veteran, Mills also bragged in his campaign that he “sold tear gas used on Black Lives Matter protesters.”

Amber Phillips contributed to this report.

