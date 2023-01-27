Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We’ve now got the graphic footage of Paul Pelosi’s assault. And its release should conclusively quash the conspiracy theories lodged not just by random internet users but by prominent GOP lawmakers and conservative pundits. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Pelosi episode has offered a case study in how, even in the aftermath of a life-threatening attack, falsehoods and innuendo spread. (The New York Times quite literally used it as such.)

Many of these theories were lodged after publicly available evidence undermined them. Some were seeded by errant initial reporting and confusion, but were still promoted even after the record had been corrected. When they didn’t contradict the available evidence, they were often extraordinarily speculative. When they weren’t stated as fact, they were extremely suggestive.

A Fox News guest even appeared on air Friday afternoon, nearly three hours after the video’s release, and proceeded to question whether there was a break-in. Footage of the break-in was playing as he spoke; he said he hadn’t seen the video.

Many of the purveyors of such theories called for the release of this footage (which is below, but which we can’t recommend watching). Now that the video’s out, it’s worth remembering what such figures suggested it might show — but doesn’t.

That this was a lovers’ quarrel/that DePape was a male prostitute

The video clearly shows a man breaking into the house. But an array of figures suggested otherwise this fall:

Video released on Jan. 27 shows David DePape breaking into then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home prior to attacking her husband Paul in October 2022. (Video: The Washington Post)

That DePape was his friend

Related to the above, this was based on a misreading of the police report; while some read it to mean Pelosi called DePape his “friend,” the district attorney said it was DePape who referred to Pelosi as a “friend.” Police reporting stated that Pelosi twice said he didn’t know DePape. And even if Pelosi had called the man a friend at some point during the break-in, it could easily have been understood as an effort to defuse the situation.

That the attack was a false flag/didn’t happen

OAN : “This whole thing : “This whole thing could be a false flag of sorts , staged if you will. I mean, the midterms are just weeks away and the Dems know they’re going to get hammered.”

OAN: “I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s hidden from public spotlight for a very long time. Just long enough for his injuries — his injuries, : “I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s hidden from public spotlight for a very long time. Just long enough for his injuries — his injuries, purported injuries — to go away.”

That there was a third person who opened the door

This notion was based on unclear initial reporting, but was promoted long after that reporting had been clarified.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson : “Was there a third person at the home? We don’t know, but it’s not crazy to assume there was. … [The door was] opened by whom? : “Was there a third person at the home? We don’t know, but it’s not crazy to assume there was. … [The door was] opened by whom? Common sense suggests it probably couldn’t have been Pelosi or Pappy who opened it . They were locked in a life-or-death drama, a struggle over a hammer.”

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade: “Was the surveillance system on? Did they even have a security system? How did they get in? : “Was the surveillance system on? Did they even have a security system? How did they get in? Was there a third — all of this is because no one would answer basic questions.”

That the broken glass outside suggested it might not be a break-in

DePape himself had admitted to breaking in, according to the police report. Still, the following figures went on to make the below comments:

