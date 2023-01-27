Post Politics Now Ronna McDaniel seeks to hang on as RNC chair

Today, 168 Republican National Committee members, gathered at a luxury resort in Dana Point, Calif., will decide by secret ballot whether to retain Ronna McDaniel as party chair despite disappointing midterm elections. McDaniel, who was first elevated to her position by President Donald Trump, faces a spirited challenge from Harmeet Dhillon, a California lawyer who has represented Trump and has the backing of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). MyPillow CEO and election denier Mike Lindell is also seeking the position.
President Biden has no events on his public schedule Friday before he heads to Camp David in Western Maryland for the weekend.