Post Politics Now Ronna McDaniel seeks to hang on as RNC chair

The latest: Jeffries says ‘a handful of reasonable Republicans’ can help end debt limit standoff
On our radar: RNC chair seeks to quell revolt, divisions ahead of tense Friday election
On our radar: Trump’s return to Facebook, Instagram raises hopes of fundraising windfall
Ronna McDaniel has been chair of the Republican National Committee since 2017. (Nick Hagen for The Washington Post)
Today, 168 Republican National Committee members, gathered at a luxury resort in Dana Point, Calif., will decide by secret ballot whether to retain Ronna McDaniel as party chair despite disappointing midterm elections. McDaniel, who was first elevated to her position by President Donald Trump, faces a spirited challenge from Harmeet Dhillon, a California lawyer who has represented Trump and has the backing of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). MyPillow CEO and election denier Mike Lindell is also seeking the position.

President Biden has no events on his public schedule Friday before he heads to Camp David in Western Maryland for the weekend.

  • 1:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 5:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to Camp David.
