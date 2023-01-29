House Republican warns of pending conflict with China

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Days after a four-star general in the Air Force predicted the United States could be at war with China in two years, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said Sunday he agreed with that assessment.

"I hope he's wrong as well but I think he's right though, unfortunately," Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.) said during an interview on "Fox News Sunday."

On Friday, Gen. Michael A. Minihan sent a memo to officers he commands warning about a fight with China. “I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me we will fight in 2025,” he wrote in the memo, which was dated Feb. 1 but has already been distributed to his subordinates.

McCaul said Sunday that China is looking to take control of Taiwan, whose independence it does not recognize. First, China will try to influence the elections in Taiwan next year, McCaul said. If that influence effort fails, McCaul said, “they are going to look at a military invasion, in my judgment. And we have to be prepared for this.”

McCaul contended that Biden was projecting weakness and that “the odds are very high we can see a conflict with China and Taiwan in the Indo-Pacific.”

