Post Politics Now Biden heading to Baltimore to highlight major rail tunnel replacement

The latest: McCarthy says he can find a ‘responsible’ way to raise debt ceiling
Take a look: Policing reform a topic on the Sunday shows
On our radar: Seven ways the White House can dodge the debt limit, and why experts are skeptical
President Biden speaks with reporters on his way to Marine One at the White House on Friday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Today, President Biden is heading to Baltimore to highlight a 150-year-old rail tunnel that is being replaced with help from the bipartisan infrastructure law that he signed in 2021. The event is the first of two this week focused on benefits of the law, which you can expect to hear plenty more about as Biden gears up for a possible 2024 reelection bid. On Tuesday, he travels to New York to talk about another major investment in a rail tunnel, under the Hudson River.

Biden’s week also includes a scheduled meeting Wednesday with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), as the White House and House Republicans remain in a standoff over raising the debt ceiling.

  • 2:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure law in Baltimore. Watch live here.
Here's what to know:

