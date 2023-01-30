Post Politics Now Biden heading to Baltimore to highlight major rail tunnel replacement

Today, President Biden is heading to Baltimore to highlight a 150-year-old rail tunnel that is being replaced with help from the bipartisan infrastructure law that he signed in 2021. The event is the first of two this week focused on benefits of the law, which you can expect to hear plenty more about as Biden gears up for a possible 2024 reelection bid. On Tuesday, he travels to New York to talk about another major investment in a rail tunnel, under the Hudson River.
Biden’s week also includes a scheduled meeting Wednesday with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), as the White House and House Republicans remain in a standoff over raising the debt ceiling.