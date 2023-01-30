Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Senators prepare for a showdown over ‘blue slips’

With Republicans in control of the House, Senate Democrats will spend much of the next two years working to confirm as many judges as possible — and they’re facing pressure to change Senate rules to prevent Republicans from holding up President Biden’s nominees.

Russ Feingold, the former Democratic senator who now leads the American Constitution Society, and other progressive judicial advocates are pressing Democrats to eliminate “blue slips” — a tradition that allows senators to block judicial nominees from their home states.

Refusing to return a nominee’s blue slip is one of the only ways for the minority party to derail a president’s judicial picks after Democrats unilaterally scrapped the filibuster for most judicial nominees a decade ago.

Republicans haven’t used blue slips to block many Biden judicial picks yet — but at least one Democratic senator on the Judiciary Committee is ready to scrap blue slips in the coming weeks if they do.

“I have no love or allegiance to blue slips,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said. “I think they are an artifact of Senate tradition which should go if they’re used as an obstacle to block qualified nominees.”

How much Republican obstruction would Blumenthal need to see to back eliminating blue slips?

“As Justice Stewart once said about obscenity, I don’t know that I can define it, but I’ll know it when I see it — and I think we will see it, unfortunately,” he said.

Reluctant to change the system

Several other Democrats on the committee have taken a more cautious line.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) told The Early that he thought blue slips were “a good thing” because they prevented then-President Donald Trump from nominating judges in his state without consulting him. Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) said they have hope Republicans won’t abuse blue slips. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said he would defer to the committee’s chairman, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), and that he’d back getting rid of blue slips only as a last resort.

“We would have to have tried and tried and failed to make any progress,” Coons said.

Don’t capitulate, cooperate

Durbin has been pressing Republicans not to abuse blue slips in an indication of tensions around the issue.

Democratic senators returned 130 blue slips for district court judges during the Trump administration, Durbin pointed out in a letter to senators on Jan. 3 and again on Thursday during a committee meeting. Republican senators have returned only 12 since Biden took office.

Durbin wrote in the letter, which hasn’t been previously reported — a polite but firm warning that he might be forced to change his support for blue slips if Republicans obstruct Biden’s nominees en masse. “As we look ahead, it is imperative that all Senators take this cue and move swiftly, working in good faith to identify and advance highly qualified nominees for the bench,”— a polite but firm warning that he might be forced to change his support for blue slips if Republicans obstruct Biden’s nominees en masse.

Durbin has an ally of sorts in Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the top Republican on the committee, who implored Republicans during the committee meeting on Thursday to “allow nominations to go forward in a reasonable fashion.”

“I’m not asking anybody to capitulate,” Graham said. “I am asking people to cooperate.”

One test of Republicans’ willingness to cooperate could come with the nomination of Scott Colom, Biden’s pick to fill a district court vacancy in Mississippi. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) told a local newspaper that he would support Colom’s nomination, but Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) hasn’t said whether she’ll support or oppose him. Her office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The case against blue slips

Advocates for getting rid of blue slips point out that Senate Republicans scrapped them for circuit court nominees in 2017, although they retained blue slips for district court judges. If Democrats don’t get rid of them now, they warn, Republicans will do so the next time they control the Senate and the White House.

“It is reasonable to eliminate blue slips for district court judgeships just as was done for court of appeals judgeships in order to allow some balance that was destroyed by the aggressive approach that was used in the previous administration,” Feingold said in an interview.

The issue is coming to a head now because many of the judicial vacancies that Biden will have the opportunity to fill in the next two years are in states with at least one Republican senator.

Just 11 of the 61 district court vacancies on Feb. 1, 2021, were in states with a Republican senator who could threaten to withhold his or her blue slip, according to Chris Kang , the chief counsel of Demand Justice, a progressive group that opposes blue slips.

Today, 42 of the 98 district court vacancies are in states with at least one Republican senator. The percentage is much higher for vacancies for which Biden hasn’t nominated anyone yet: 39 of 55 such vacancies are in states with at least one Republican senator.

The longer Democrats wait to get rid of the blue slip, Kang said, the less time they’ll have to confirm judges ahead of next year’s elections.

The Republican view

Republicans argue that claims of obstruction are overblown.

Just one Biden judicial nominee has been blocked by a blue slip to date: William Pocan, a Wisconsin judge whom Biden nominated in 2021 to a district court judgeship. (He also happens to be the brother of Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.).)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) withheld his blue slip even though he originally recommended Pocan to the White House, and Biden did not include Pocan’s name this month when he renominated other judicial nominees who hadn’t been confirmed last year. A White House spokesman said the “White House understands that the Wisconsin Senators mutually seek to restart” the process of identifying candidates to fill the vacancy with the help of the Wisconsin Federal Nominating Commission.

Republicans also warn that if Democrats scrap blue slips now, they’ll regret it when they can’t block the next Republican president’s nominees. The progressive group Alliance for Justice, which is pushing to eliminate blue slips, defended them as recently as 2018, when the group tweeted that they were “a vital way senators provide advice and consent on judicial nominees.”

“I think the facts don’t bear out that Republicans have been dragging their feet, which would justify any sort of escalation of the battle on blue slips,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), a member of the Judiciary Committee, said in an interview.

But advocates say Republican senators don’t need to withhold blue slips to exercise a soft veto power over Biden’s picks because presidents typically don’t make judicial nominations if home-state senators haven’t signed off on their picks. Even the threat of not returning a blue slip is enough.

“There are so many seats that will remain vacant and will never have a nominee unless the president decides to really push the issue,” said Rakim Brooks, the president of Alliance for Justice.

Release of Nichols video sparks renewed calls for Congress to act

On Sunday, Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, asked Biden to meet with the caucus this week to discuss legislating mandating changes to police practices. And Ben Crump, the Nichols family’s attorney, pressed Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The legislation “would limit qualified-immunity policies that protect officers accused of misconduct; create a national registry of sustained disciplinary actions against officers; and ban chokeholds and limit no-knock warrants, among other measures,” . qualified-immunity policies that protect officers accused of misconduct; create a national registry of sustained disciplinary actions against officers; and ban chokeholds and limit no-knock warrants, among other measures,” per our colleague Robert Klemko

Talks between Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Booker broke down in the last Congress after the two couldn’t agree on a host of issues. The talks fell apart in the summer of 2021, one year after the racial justice protests across the country in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and as crime started to increase across the country and public opinion softened toward legislating changes to the way police do their jobs.

Booker said he’s ready to try again. “In the coming days as this new Congress is beginning, I will be renewing my legislative efforts to advance the reform we need and that Americans are demanding,” he said in a statement.

While some in Congress are calling for negotiations to resume, as Robert reported, the dynamics now are even more difficult. Republicans control the House and have not signaled that the legislation is a priority. And Scott is considering a run for president, which would make it difficult to cut a deal on an issue that has become politically divisive, especially after Republicans campaigned on a tough on crime message.

Congressional focus on China intensifies

All things China: China has already taken on a prominent role in the 118th Congress, particularly among Republicans as they look to flex their new House majority. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) created the China Select Committee to probe U.S. engagement with China; Democrats and Republicans are agonizing over whether to ban TikTok, a wildly popular social media app; and military officials and lawmakers are concerned about looming conflict with the powerful country.

TikTok hearing: “Shou Zi Chew will appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on March 23, a committee spokesman said, in what would be the first appearance of a TikTok CEO before a congressional panel,” “Shou Zi Chew will appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on March 23, a committee spokesman said, in what would be the first appearance of a TikTok CEO before a congressional panel,” the WSJ’s John D. McKinnon reports

On war with China: On Friday, Gen. Michael A. Minihan, a top Air Force official, warned that the Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, agreed with Minihan’s assessment on Sunday and told “Fox News Sunday” that “we have to be prepared for this,” . On Friday,, a top Air Force official, warned that the U.S. could be at war with China in two years and urged the troops under his command to prepare for combat.(R-Tex.), chairman of the, agreed with Minihan’s assessment on Sunday and told “Fox News Sunday” that “we have to be prepared for this,” per our colleague Azi Paybarah

At the White House

It’s infrastructure week: Biden is stopping in Baltimore — where his paternal grandparents are buried — this afternoon on his way back from his weekend in Delaware to mark the start of a project to build a new rail tunnel under the city with funding from the 2021 infrastructure law. Joining him, according to a White House official: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Sens. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), among others.

He’ll head to New York on Tuesday to talk about another rail tunnel funded in part by the infrastructure law, this one under the Hudson River. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will attend. And Biden and Vice President Harris will go to Philadelphia on Friday to talk about the infrastructure law’s funding for removing lead pipes. Biden will host fundraisers in both cities, too.

What we're watching

How will House Republicans react to McCarthy saying on CBS News’s “Face the Nation” that cuts to Social Security and Medicare are “totally off the table” during the upcoming debt ceiling negotiations?

Republicans aren’t going to propose raising taxes to reduce deficits.

So what is on the table as the House GOP seeks to use the threat of a potential government debt default to fulfill their promise to balance the budget in 10 years and reduce or slow the growth of the government’s $31.4 trillion in debt?

That’s unclear besides making cuts to agency budgets, including spending on defense.

But making cuts within this discretionary funding — which cost the government $1.7 trillion this fiscal year — isn’t going to be nearly enough to get the job done. More on that here.

Here’s what’s happening this week on the Hill:

The House will take up legislation to end the federal response to covid, declaring an end to the health emergency and a bill, called the Shop Up Act, that would require federal workers to work in the office instead of telework.

On Wednesday: The House Judiciary Committee is holding its first hearing, focusing on “Biden’s border crisis,” and the Oversight Committee is holding its first hearing, focused on federal pandemic spending.

Also on Wednesday, McCarthy will meet with Biden, and they are expected to discuss the debt limit.

Thursday: Biden will commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act, which guaranteed job protection — albeit unpaid — for leave to care for a family member, including a baby.

Meanwhile, in foreign-policy-related news, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in the Middle East, will meet today with top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in what is expected to be a test of how the Biden administration navigates the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The trip to Israel includes the West Bank and follows a spate of deadly attacks in the region.

