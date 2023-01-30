Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Monday — or as I'm renaming it, "The Last of Us" weekly appreciation day. Send tips to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. 🚨 Breaking this morning: TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will testify before Congress for the first time in March.

TikTok will have a hard time winning over Senate skeptics

The top two lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee are casting doubt on TikTik’s ability to quash national security concerns about the app through its negotiations with the federal government, which have languished amid growing outcry from public officials.

The remarks highlight the uphill battle TikTok faces in assuaging its biggest skeptics in Washington, who appear unpersuaded by its recent bids to defuse tensions.

During an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation” that aired Sunday, Senate Intelligence Vice Chairman Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) suggested there may be no way for the company to sufficiently wall itself off from its Beijing-based parent company, ByteDance, to alleviate fears by U.S. officials.

“I don’t know how our national security interests and the operation of TikTok in this country, as long as it’s owned by ByteDance, can coexist,” said Rubio, who has proposed legislation to ban the app from the country and call for ByteDance to divest the platform’s U.S. operations.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), who chairs the committee, said he’d “be willing to take a look” at any security deal TikTok strikes with the Biden administration, but that finding a solution “is technically extraordinarily hard to do.” Warner recently said he’s looking into legislation to restrict a broader array of apps that may pose security risks, including TikTok.

As my colleagues Drew Harwell and Elizabeth Dwoskin reported, “Federal officials have spent months negotiating a national security agreement that could reshape how the company operates in the U.S.,” including new potential data-security rules and an oversight system with the government.

But the two sides have yet to announce a deal, leading the company to increasingly speak out about the concessions it is offering in a push to turn down the temperature in Washington.

“As Sens. Warner and Rubio both made clear, they are not familiar with the technical aspects of our comprehensive proposal to address their national security concerns regarding data security and foreign influence over TikTok,” TikTok spokeswoman Brooke Oberwetter said in a statement.



She added, “We are well underway in implementing this solution, and we stand ready to brief the Senators and their staff on our efforts to date and our additional commitments at their earliest convenience.”

Critics have long voiced concern that Chinese government officials may be able to gain access to U.S. user data on TikTok because of its parent company, but Warner and Rubio said their concerns extend far beyond that.

Rubio said the prospect of China exerting influence over TikTok’s recommendation algorithms would pose an “extraordinary” threat to the United States.

“Think about how fired up everybody was over the fact that Russian trolls and bots were buying ads on Facebook during 2016,” Rubio said in the joint interview with Warner. “This goes exponentially greater than that in terms of its level of influence.”

Warner added that “both from a data collection, and from frankly, a propaganda tool, it is of huge concern.”

A TikTok executive testified to Congress last year that the company has never turned over U.S. user data to China — and “under no circumstances” would turn it over — and that Beijing has no influence over its corporate conduct.

TikTok has faced growing pressure in recent months as dozens of states have banned government employees from using the app on their government-issued phones, but many of those restrictions have been small in scale.

Warner said Congress is also partly to blame for the situation for not passing federal privacy protections, which could limit how much data companies like TikTok or Facebook can collect.

“I think [the] continued failure of Congress to act just isn’t a good enough response,” Warner said of lawmakers not passing stricter standards for social networks, including on privacy.

Prosecutors seek to tighten Bankman-Fried’s bail terms

Federal prosecutors on Friday asked a judge to impose new bail conditions on disgraced cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried, claiming he tried to contact potential witnesses in his criminal case, the New York Times’s David Yaffe-Bellany and Benjamin Weiser report.

“In a court filing, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York said Mr. Bankman-Fried sent messages over email and the encrypted messaging app Signal this month to the general counsel of the U.S. arm of FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange he founded,” according to the report.



The filing said the communication was “suggestive of an effort to influence Witness-1’s potential testimony.” A spokesman for Bankman-Fried did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the New York Times.

Musk huddled with GOP tech critics, Biden aides in D.C. swing

Twitter owner Elon Musk met with top aides to President Biden and Republican tech critics during a rare visit to Washington last week, my colleagues Tony Romm, Faiz Siddiqui, Cat Zakrzewski and Adela Suliman reported.

Musk’s agenda included stops with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), a longtime friend and political ally, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), who is probing the company’s decision to temporarily suppress a 2020 article about Biden’s son, and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), another critic of the social media giants.

“The two days of hushed meetings underscored the mercurial tech mogul’s increasingly complex relationship with the nation’s capital, where his myriad ambitions — private spaceflight, self-driving cars, electric power and, now, social media — have placed him at the center of some of the country’s fiercest political debates,” according to the report.

House panel to vote on TikTok ban next month

The House Foreign Affairs Committee plans to vote next month on a bill to block TikTok in the United States, Bloomberg News’s Erik Wasson reports.

“The concern is that this app gives the Chinese government a back door into our phones,” said Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.), who chairs the panel.

While lawmakers have previously greenlit legislation to block the use of TikTok on federal government devices, proposals to ban the app for consumers across the United States have garnered more limited support, clouding its potential path to passage.

Oberwetter, the TikTok spokeswoman, called total bans of the app a “piecemeal approach to national security and a piecemeal approach to broad industry issues like data security, privacy, and online harms.”

