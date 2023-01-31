Post Politics Now Biden heading to New York to tout funding for major rail tunnel project

Today, President Biden is heading to New York to formally announce a nearly $300 million grant to help complete an early phase of the Hudson Tunnel project, part of the long-delayed Gateway Program, which aims to revitalize the rail corridor between New York and New Jersey. It will be Biden’s second event in as many days focused on major infrastructure projects. On Monday, he traveled to Baltimore to tout the replacement of a 150-year-old rail tunnel with the help of the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law.