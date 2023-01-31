Rep. George Santos is stepping down from committees amid fabrications about his biography

Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) told House Republicans on Tuesday that he will step down temporarily from his committee assignments amid multiple investigations into his campaign finances after he lied about key aspects of his biography.
Santos told the meeting he will step down because “he’s a distraction,” according to a Republican lawmaker who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting. The conversation comes one day after Santos met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).
House Small Business Committee Chairman Roger Williams (R-Tex.) said he understood that the withdrawal is temporary until Santos is cleared of ongoing investigations. The 34-year-old freshman Republican has faced increased scrutiny, including a federal probe into his campaign finances and local investigation into his resume fabrications, since the revelation of his misrepresentations of his experience, personal life and education.
“It took me by surprise but it was probably the right decision,” Williams said.
“Without the ethics investigation being complete, I think it’s the right decision,” said Rep. Michael Lawler (R-N.Y.), who had also called on Santos to resign.
To get scoops, sharp political analysis and accountability journalism in your inbox each morning, sign up for The Early 202.
Emerging from the meeting, Santos declined to comment, saying, “I think you should talk to leadership if you want details pertaining to committees.”
The announcement comes the same day polling in his district showed the vast majority of voters believe he should resign. More than three-quarters of registered voters in New York’s 3rd Congressional District said he should leave his job, the Newsday-Siena College poll found.
Santos has given no indication that he plans to voluntarily give up his seat.
Republicans in his Long Island-based district and several members of the House GOP have called for Santos to resign. However, McCarthy, who has a razor-thin GOP majority, has rebuffed those calls.
John Wagner contributed to this report.
More on George Santos
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has announced his plans to step down from House committee assignments. He was elected to Congress in November and faces calls to resign due to a long list of falsehoods he has told. Santos said he “lived an honest life” and indicated he would seek reelection in 2024. Here is the list of Republicans calling for George Santos’ resignation.
What has Santos lied about? Santos fabricated much of his biography. The list of untruths is long, here are few:
- Education: Santos wrote on a résumé that he graduated from Baruch College in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance. He never attended Baruch. He also lied about his athletic ability, saying he was a star on the Baruch volleyball team.
- Work: Santos said he worked for high-powered Wall Street firms Citigroup and Goldman Sachs. Both companies told the New York Times in December that they had no record of Santos ever working there.
- 9/11: Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has said his mother was inside one of the World Trade Center towers when they were attacked on Sept. 11, 2001, but immigration records indicate that Santos’s mother wasn’t in the United States on that day.