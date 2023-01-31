More Americans say U.S. is giving Ukraine too much aid

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

More Americans say the United States has provided too much aid to war-torn Ukraine, a shift in opinion due in large part to a growing partisan divide, according to the Pew Research Center’s latest polling. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As Russia’s invasion approaches its first anniversary, Americans largely back some sort of aid, but support for the Biden administration’s approach is fading, especially among Republicans, according to the survey released Tuesday. The poll found that about a quarter of Americans now say the United States is providing too much support to Ukraine, up six percentage points since September and 19 points since March, shortly after the war began. Meanwhile, 31 percent say it is giving the right amount. One-fifth of Americans would like to see the United States give Ukraine additional assistance, according to the poll conducted Jan. 18 to 24 among 5,152 U.S. adults. Over 20 percent said they were not sure.

The share of Americans who believe the United States has provided too much support through economic assistance and weapons is greater among Republicans, 40 percent, even as GOP leaders remain divided. Before becoming House speaker, Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) warned that a GOP-controlled House would oppose more aid for Ukraine, a signaling of the “America First” mantra that has galvanized former president Donald Trump’s base despite the aggression of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, other Republican leaders, such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), have remained steadfast in their support of Ukraine.

“The United States and our friends and our partners have done enough to prevent Ukraine from losing, … but we’ve not yet done enough to help Ukraine actually win,” McConnell said in remarks on the Senate floor last week. “A protracted stalemate is neither in Ukraine’s interest nor ours.”

The latest polling comes a week after President Biden announced his latest tranche of support, 31 premier battle tanks — the M1 Abrams. Congress has approved more than $110 billion in aid since the war began last February.

Biden has vowed to support Ukraine “as long as it takes” amid the first land war in Europe since World War II. Pew’s poll found that 4 in 10 adults approve of his administration’s response to the invasion.

At several points, Washington has hesitated to provide some bigger-ticket items, such as the Patriot missile system, the most advanced air defense weapon in the U.S. arsenal. However, the United States has relented on some items as Russian missiles have pummeled Ukraine’s electrical grid, cities and more.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the West to provide greater support and not back down in the face of Russian aggression, making the appeal in person before a joint meeting of Congress in December.

“Your money is not charity,” Zelensky said at the time. “It’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way.”

